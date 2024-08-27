Years later, we are still learning about more details surrounding UFC 229, the most watched UFC card of all-time, which, of course, featured Conor McGregor returning to the Octagon after taking off two years to pursue a payday of a lifetime in a mega-fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. While 'Mac' was popping whiskey bottles and perfecting his boxing, Khabib Nurmagomedov was steadily taking down every UFC lightweight while earning the undisputed championship.

When McGregor and Khabib did finally meet after months and months of build up, it was a beatdown. Khabib fought with such anger and disdain and when joining the Inspire Me podcast, he talked about how he fought with purely raw emotion in that historic battle with McGregor.

Khabib Opens Up About His Mindset Against McGregor

We all saw Nurmagomedov’s rage in the aftermath, but what about during the fight

After dealing with the lowbrow antics of McGregor for months ahead of their fight, Nurmagomedov finally took matters into his own hands and pulverized the Irishman for four rounds before ultimately submitting him. The scrapping didn’t end there. Nurmagomedov sought out McGregor’s team, hopped the fence and then all hell broke loose as seen below:

Nurmagomedov has laid down his sword and armor and is a much more calm and expressive individual. He spoke Adam Cattarell about how he felt in the fog of war:

“It was a very emotional time, but at the same time, it was my feeling, I really wanted to bite someone’s heart. Do you have that feeling in your life? I just tried to bite his heart.”

This was not the first time biting an opponent crossed Nurmagomedov’s mind. The great Dagestani fighter was famously filmed wrestling a bear when he was just a small child:

The incredible footage was caught by Khabib’s father, who wasn’t scared, but instead encouraged his young prodigy to go on the offensive:

“I remember I told [my father] ‘he tried to bite me’.” Khabib’s father's reply was nothing short of legendary. ‘Bite him too’.

Life After Fighting

Khabib is still very involved in the sport of MMA

Though ‘The Eagle’ retired four years ago following his flawless victory over the very dangerous Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, the intellectual fighter still oversees practices and has taken over coaching duties from his father. Khabib was last seen in the corner of longtime training partner and current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.

After decades of highly-focused training and a spectacular 12-year career of fighting the best of the best, Khabib has settled into retirement gracefully. Now, the former UFC great lives a much more laid back life where the only opponent is what he tackles his entrepreneurial projects: