Many fighters that lock horns with the former two-division UFC champion, Conor McGregor, look at it simply as a way to build their brand and extend their reach, but when Khabib Nurmagomedov finally got in there with the mouthy Irishman, he made sure to leave a lasting impression. The two UFC icons headlined UFC 229 in October 2018 for what would be the highest-grossing MMA pay-per-view in history with 2.4 million buys sold in the US alone.

Fans and media were glued to their TVs as it was blatantly obvious that there was real venom between the two elite lightweights. Even six years later, the fighting community is still captivated by this bitter rivalry that may never be resolved. In a sit down interview on the Inspire Me podcast with Adam Catterall, Nurmagomedov talked about his fight with McGregor and what he told UFC boss Dana White moments before he started pounding on his foe.

Khabib Talks To Dana White During His Fights

At UFC 205 and UFC 229 Nurmagomedov made sure to get the UFC CEO’s attention

The well-spoken Dagestani fighter was unique for his amazing grappling positioning and dominance, but also for his ability to talk with UFC CEO Dana White mid-fight. Here’s White in the UFC 205 post-fight talking about Khabib demanding his title fight while in between rounds:

Khabib was chasing down McGregor and the UFC lightweight title for two years after he delivered this epic post-fight speech before he finally got his hands on him. The undefeated fighter laid down the groundwork for the massive fight when he hopped on the mic following his submission victory over Johnson:

After several incidents that led up to their blockbuster showdown, including McGregor launching a hand truck through a window of a bus that Khabib was on, the stage was finally set. But, right before Khabib would lock in on McGregor, he sought out White and dropped a cold-blooded line, as said on the Inspire Me podcast:

"It was like we just signed the contract, and it was like I prayed to God, just close the cage and me and him be alone," Nurmagomedov said.

"This is what I really, really wanted at this time. Because you never know, someone can get injured, something can happen. You never know. I was preparing for this fight and I was waiting for this moment. I was very happy."

Then he revealed what he told Dana White.

"I remember when I come inside the cage [and] when the cage closed, I remember I looked at Dana [White] and I said, ‘Today, you cannot protect him.’ Dana asked me what? I said, ‘Today, you cannot protect him.’ He didn’t hear me. It’s OK, after the fight [we’ll] talk.”

Khabib Trash Talk is on Another Level

During Nurmagomedov’s fights, he trash talks while brutalizing his opponents

Before Nurmagomedov became a household name, he was climbing the lightweight ranks with ease. His swarming style and pressure became his signature, but what put him over the top with fans was his ability to talk to his opponents while simultaneously molly-whooping them. The first example of this came on the UFC 205 undercard when Khabib battered Michael Johnson while talking to him:

Fast-forward two years, and Khabib infamously did the same demoralizing mid-fight trash talk with McGregor. ‘The Eagle’ was humble and closed-lipped all camp, but when the cage door closed he egged McGregor into one of the most savage moments in UFC history: