Khabib Nurmagomedov delivered shocking advice to three of the biggest stars left in the UFC in a recent clip that went viral on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

Nurmagomedov finished a legendary career in 2020 after submitting Justin Gaethje, dropping to the canvas, and weeping. He removed his four-ounce MMA gloves, and left them on the floor, before leaving the Octagon forever to a stunned, limited, COVID-era audience.

Though he has been linked with a return, he has never set foot in the cage as a fighter. And, considering the words of advice he had for Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, and Dustin Poirier, it appears like he thinks there are others who should join him in retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Shocking Advice For Three UFC Stars

Nurmagomedov shared what he thinks Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier should all do

Nurmagomedov has history with all the fighters he mentioned. He, of course, finished Gaethje as well as Poirier in thrilling fights over in Abu Dhabi. And he was continually linked with Ferguson, as they had numerous fight dates booked, but the bout never ended up happening. Ferguson has gone on to post an extraordinary losing skid since then.

Though the three UFC stars are some of the best-known names in the entire roster, Nurmagomedov said it's time they all left the sport, and retired from the fight game forever.

"I think Poirier has to stop fighting," said Nurmagomedov to Cejudo.

"I think he's finished."

"I think he’s finished. Justin Gaethje, Khabib, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson. This is old school brother. Stop fighting."

Nurmagomedov finished: "We have to recognize real things."

Nurmagomedov, Poirier, Ferguson, and Gaethje's professional MMA records (as of 16/12/24) Name Khabib Nurmagomedov Dustin Poirier Tony Ferguson Justin Gaethje Fights 29 40 36 30 Wins 29 30 25 25 Losses 0 9 11 5 No contests 0 1 0 0

Watch the clip right here:

Poirier has been linked with a Charles Oliveira rematch, and even offered to step in as a late notice opponent should either Oliveira, or Chandler, fail to make the ring walk when they recently fought at UFC 309 in November.

Should the UFC book a bout between Poirier and Oliveira, Nurmagomedov did concede that it's a fight the American could win. However, it sounded like the former UFC lightweight champ would advise against it, with retirement a superior option for where he is in his career right now.