The former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has released a statement after footage that showed him being deplaned from a Las Vegas flight to Los Angeles went viral.

Nurmagomedov is traveling to Southern California to help a number of his fighters who are competing in high-level MMA bouts on Saturday, the 18th of January. His cousin, Umar Nurmagomedov, challenges Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC bantamweight championship at UFC 311, a pay-per-view event that ESPN is broadcasting from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. In the main event, Islam Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan.

But, ahead of the highly-anticipated fight week, drama struck while the Dagestan fight squad were on board a Fly Frontier flight.

Related What UFC Star Said as She Slapped & Shoved Her Coach After a Brutal Loss What UFC star Victoria Dudakova said as she slapped and shoved her UFC coach after brutal loss.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Releases Statement

MMA coach said he was complying with instruction, but was deplaned regardless