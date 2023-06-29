Khabib Nurmagomedov will arguably go down as one of the biggest names in MMA history, however, it is fair to say that he has a few strong opinions on ring girls.

The former UFC lightweight champion made his promotional debut in 2012, going on to defeat Kamal Shalorus via third-round submission.

In his early days in the promotion, the Russian wasn’t arguably a household name in the 155-pound division.

With that being said, a year after making his debut in the UFC, the Russian went viral for the comments he made regarding ring girls.

What did Khabib say about ring girls back in 2013?

A clip uploaded to YouTube showed Khabib being asked whether or not he has seen ring girls Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer.

"Yes, I saw them," said Khabib.

The Russian was then asked: "Who do you like more, Arianny or Brittney? Or you dislike them both?"

"They are both not bad. But let’s not talk about someone else’s women," replied Khabib.

Khabib's recent controversy with ring girls

In recent times, Khabib has questioned the necessity of ring girls in the UFC, with the Russian claiming they serve no purpose.

"Look, I don’t want to offend anyone. Ring girls are the most useless people in martial arts," Khabib said at a press conference for his Eagle Fighting Championship promotion.

"What is their function? You can show that it is the second round on the screen. Do they develop a sport? Or they help people to see that it is the second round now? What are they doing? Tell me, please.

“I realise that is a history. History knows many mistakes. We read a history to avoid mistakes of the past in the future. If we look in the history, it says they are useless. That is my personal opinion.”

The former UFC champion made the transition from an MMA fighter to an MMA promoter back in 2021 when he launched his new promotion Eagle Fighting Championship.

Khabib wants his organisation to serve as a feeder league for the UFC, where his best fighters will sign with the premier fight promotion after racking up a few title defences in EFC.

The Russian retired from the sport in 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje via second-round submission at UFC 254.

He won the belt back in 2018 following his victory against Al Iaquinta and would then defeat Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier before his retirement fight against Gaethje three years ago.