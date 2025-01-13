There have been many dream fights throughout the history of the UFC but not many come close to how great a dream showdown between former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former two-time UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre would've been. Unfortunately, both men are retired from MMA, so there is no chance of the fight happening, however, as MMA fans, we can only imagine and fantasy-book how the fight could've gone.

It's not just fans and media talking about the dream fight right now, as UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has also given a prediction on how the dream showdown would've gone.

Belal Muhammad Predicts Khabib Nurmagomedov Would Defeat Georges St-Pierre

Muhammad believes the Russian's takedowns and control would be too much for GSP to handle

To many MMA fans and analysts, a dream matchup between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre is incredibly hard to call and predict, however, for current UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad, he is pretty certain of the outcome. In a recent interview with Submission Radio, Muhammad said he believes Khabib's takedowns and controlling style would be too much for the Canadian to deal with, despite GSP's also very strong grappling game.

“I think that Khabib is the best to ever do it. I just think that when I’m looking at both styles, I don’t think GSP would have been able to take down Khabib, but I do think that Khabib would have been able to take him down and keep him there. I would definitely go with Khabib.”

Muhammad's certainty in Khabib coming out the victor in the dream fight could potentially be down to his closeness to the Dagestani camp, but he also may have genuine confidence that Khabib's relentless style which he used to smash 29 opponents would work the same on St-Pierre even though he also has very strong grappling credentials.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre's professional MMA records Khabib Nurmagomedov Georges St-Pierre Fights 29 28 Wins 29 26 Losses 0 2

AI Also Predicted Khabib Nurmagomedov To Defeat Georges St-Pierre

GIVEMESPORT recently used AI to predict the dream fight and there was a clear and dominant winner

GIVEMESPORT recently had AI predict the outcome of the dream fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre and it is fair to say that AI and Belal Muhammad's predictions aren't that far apart.

Despite the Canadian having his moments in the fight, AI had Khabib coming out the winner via unanimous decision with the Russian even scoring a dominant 10-8 round in the fourth.

AI scorecard for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre Round Khabib St-Pierre 1 9 10 2 10 9 3 9 10 4 10 8 5 10 9 Total 48 46