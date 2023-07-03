A second UFC fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor is always on the tip of fans tongues, but a new reason has emerged for its failure to materialise.

Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC in 2020 after beating Justin Gaethje, having reigned as undefeated champion after a stellar career in the octagon.

The Eagle's most infamous showdown came against bitter rival McGregor at UFC 229 when he submitted the Irishman before chaos engulfed the arena at the final bell.

A second meeting was always proposed with their fiery feud far from over, but UFC president Dana White was unable to convince the Russian to return.

Conor McGregor plays down Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch

Despite their tasty encounter having taken place five years ago, McGregor has regularly criticised Nurmagomedov in fiery spats on social media.

He even shared some words with his rival's manager Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter, where he appeared to rule out any second showdown in the future.

Abdealaziz tweeted: "Javier Mendez trained Khabib to beat the s*** out of you and took your souls away. Mike Brown trained Dustin Poirier to level you back-to-back."

McGregor then replied: "Hey, s**t stain on the game, I’m talking as of now it is beginning to bare fruit. It's locked down.

"It’s no wonder s*** pants [Nurmagomedov] scurried. There’s no competing now. The head of the style is too fat a b**** and afraid to compete again.

"So we win. You can’t compete with us. Watch and witness you rat b******."

The reason Khabib abandoned Conor McGregor rematch

UFC president White made it public knowledge of his mission to convince the ex-champion to hold fire on his retirement for a sequel, even being caught on camera doing so.

The 34-year-old had already decided to retire despite his dominance of the lightweight division, acting on the advice of his mother and late father Abdulmanap.

But his trainer Javier Mendez has now revealed he was indeed considering a route back into the UFC, but elected to abandon plans after McGregor's rematch defeat to Dustin Poirier.

Mendez told Grosvenor Sport: "The UFC were trying to get him to come back and he came close. You saw it when we were in Abu Dhabi. He said, 'If someone shows me something spectacular then maybe I'll come back.'

"It was Conor vs. Poirier that night, but it did not get Khabib excited. He said if something excited him on that card then maybe he'd consider it.

"But it never happened. The UFC was pushing him, but nothing excited him, so it was [a] no go."