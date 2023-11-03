Highlights Leaked UFC earnings reveal Khabib Nurmagomedov's career progression, starting from a base salary of $14,000 in 2013 to over $6.4 million after bonuses and sponsors in 2018.

The leaked post highlights the stark difference in earnings between low-level fighters and superstars like Khabib, raising discussions about fair pay from the beginning of a fighter's career.

Khabib's decision to retire can now be better understood, as he beat the system and reached the top of the sport despite the UFC's reputation for underpaying lower-level athletes.

It has been a week of leaks it seems, as another UFC superstar finds his earnings exposed to the world. After the recent posts surrounding Conor McGregor's earnings during the height of his career, it now seems as though Khabib Nurmagomedov's fight earnings have been leaked online too.

Rumours are circulating that these leaks are from recent court dealings the UFC are going through, which would make sense as to why it seems multiple fighters are having information like this revealed about them.

The legitimacy of these leaks, of course, has to be put into question to a certain extent, but these posts about Khabib's fights do seem legit, with fans online mostly in agreement.

Khabib's UFC earnings leaked

The original post shows a table containing a list of Khabib's fights, going all the way back to 2013 in the real early stages of his career. Anyone who is trying to claim that UFC are paid equally from the get go will definitely not have a leg to stand on if Khabib's early career earnings are anything to go by.

There is an ongoing discussion on paying fighters fairly from the ground up, and not just putting the money in the hands of the fighters once they reach stardom. Fighters simply want to earn a living from doing what they do.

From the post, fans will see that Khabib earned a base salary of $14,000 from his 2013 fight against Abel Trujillo, bringing his total earnings for the fight up to $45,000 after sponsors and a win bonus. This may sound like a lot of money, which it definitely is compared to even lower grade fighters earning less, but then you take a look further up the list, and it shows the staggering amount of money that the UFC has to hand out.

From 2013 onwards, the list shows Khabib's earnings going up each time, in line with the progression he made in his career. The "peak" for Khabib in his eyes would have probably been the April 2018 fight against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, where he took home an impressive $680,000, a huge increase considering less than five years ago he was earning $14,000 for a fight appearance. Plot twist, though, this was not the peak for Khabib, because one more fight came in October 2018 at UFC 229 that would make any previous earnings look like pocket change.

Khabib would go from earning $680,000 in April 2018 to taking home over $6.4m after bonuses and sponsors, with his base fight salary by itself being $2m. This was stardom reached for Khabib and coincided with the meteoric rise of McGregor, with the UFC now firmly in the mainstream spotlight at this time.

Khabib's UFC career earnings Fight Earnings vs Abel Trujillo $45,200 vs Pat Healy $66,000 vs Rafael dos Anjos $89,000 vs Darrell Horcher $53,000 vs Michael Johnson $57,000 vs Edson Barboza $215,000 vs Al Iaquinta $680,000 vs Conor McGregor $6,640,000 vs Dustin Poirier $6,877,500 vs Justin Gaethje $6,877,500

The list of leaked earnings then finishes with the two fights after the McGregor bout, where Khabib went on to earn $6.8m against Dustin Poirier in 2019 and $6.8m again after fighting Justin Gaethje in 2020.

Anyone still questioning Khabib's decision to retire might now have a new-found understanding from this leaked post. A sport that notoriously underpays its lowest level athletes, Khabib has seen that for himself and beat the system to reach the very top. The UFC continues to evolve and adapt, with the hope that earnings like these can be available to a larger pool of deserved fighters going forward.