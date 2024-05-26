Highlights Islam Makhachev defends his UFC lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 on Saturday.

Ahead of the event, Makhachev's mentor and cornerman Khabib Nurmagomedov offered a prediction for the fight.

He said, if Makhachev follows the gameplan, that he hopes his fighter finishes Poirier in the "second or third round."

Islam Makhachev will finish UFC 302 opponent Dustin Poirier in three rounds or less when they come to blows at the Prudential Center In Newark, New Jersey atop a pay-per-view event on Saturday, June 1. That's, at least, according to the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is Makhachev's mentor and cornerman.

Makhachev Will Obliterate Poirier, Nurmagomedov Says

He will finish him in three rounds or less

One of the greatest fighters to ever compete in the UFC, Nurmagomedov retired in the middle of the Octagon, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, after submitting Justin Gaethje with a triangle choke at UFC 254 in 2020. This win propelled his pro MMA record to 29 wins (eight knockouts and 11 submissions), and preserved his undefeated status.

In the immediate fight prior, he beat Poirier in similar destructive manner having submitted him with a rear-naked choke at UFC 242 in 2019. It is this first-hand knowledge that Nurmagomedov is helping craft a game-plan for Makhachev around, and he suspects it will lead to a similar result for the UFC's current lightweight king.

On Poirier, Nurmagomedov said on his official YouTube channel: "I personally fought him, spent three rounds and over 10 minutes with him, and I have a good sense of his strengths and weaknesses — we are working hard on these aspects."

Poirier, who heads into his 40th pro MMA fight, is "very experienced," per Nurmagomedov, and has "been in many battles already." The 35-year-old Russian called his former foe "a seasoned warrior" who cannot be taken lightly.

He finished:

"We have a clearly developed plan for the fight, and I believe Islam will follow it. I really hope that Islam will finish him off in the second or third round."

This Contrasts Conor McGregor's Prediction

The 'Notorious' tipped Poirier to knock out Makhachev

Though Makhachev is the bookmakers' favorite to retain his title, there are others who believe Poirier will emerge triumphant come fight night. Conor McGregor is one of those people, and, counter to what Nurmagomedov said, he told Duelbits earlier this week that he believes the American will "knock him out."

"I think the things Makhachev does wrong, the things he's not good at, he fumbles over his feet," said McGregor. "Usually early on and falls into shots.

"He’s been knocked out by a back check hook from a southpaw before inside the UFC. You know, that's one of Dustin's best shots. If Dustin's ever going to do it, it'll be this time."

Makhachev vs Poirier Headlines UFC 302

There are other big bouts on the pay-per-view card

The UFC lightweight title fight between Makhachev and Poirier headlines a star-studded pay-per-view event ESPN will broadcast Saturday.

