Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent a message of support to former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez amid his current legal situation.

Velasquez recently received a five-year prison sentence following a shooting incident in California almost three years ago. He fought a total of 17 times in the UFC, with memorable wins over Brock Lesnar and Junior dos Santos for the heavyweight championship. He retired in 2019 after being knocked out by Francis Ngannou, with a record of 14 wins and three losses.

Following his sentencing, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov showed solidarity with the California native, saying "stay strong lion" in a recent social media post. Khabib, 36, retired from the UFC himself back in 2021 following his victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Throughout his career, the Russian boasted an unbelievable unbeaten record of 29-0-0. His most memorable feud in the UFC came in 2018 as he fought controversial Irish fighter Conor McGregor. Following an extremely tense build-up, which was full of the usual back and forth you would expect from a McGregor fight, Khabib brutally submitted the Irishman in the fourth round of their clash at UFC 229.

MMA Fighters Offer Support to Cain Velasquez

Team Khabib have all issued statements, as have other fighters

It was not just Khabib who shared messages of support to Velasquez, but the whole of Team Khabib also shared solidarity with him. Islam Makhachev uploaded a social media story supporting him, while Daniel Cormier and Javier Mendez shared heartfelt messages as well.

Cormier said: “Warrior, Cain, you are the man. That won’t ever change. You’ll approach this like you’ve done every step of your life. See you soon, champ.”

Cain Velasquez's professional MMA record 17 fights 14 wins 3 losses By knockout 12 2 By submission 1 1 By decision 2 0

Mendez shared a longer message, saying: “I understand, and although I feel the system was wrong in taking you away a little while longer from your loved ones, I was hoping that they would either have given you time served or at least continued to stay on home arrest, where you have clearly shown and demonstrated to be an asset to the community.”