It was announced on Friday that Arman Tsarukyan would not compete in the main event of UFC 311 due to a back injury he feels he hasn't fully recovered from. UFC CEO Dana White announced the news via social media, also revealing that Islam Makhachev would still be fighting, but instead against Renato Moicano.

UFC Hall of Famer, Khabib Nurmagomedov, has since given his reaction to the news of Tsarukyan pulling out of the fight, saying: “This can happen with anybody. If you guys remember March 2017, it happened with me too… I just want to wish [Arman] all the best.”