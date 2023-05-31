With Conor McGregor eyeing a return to the Octagon against The Ultimate Fighter rival Michael Chandler sometime later this year, there has been a lot of content flying around on social media involving the Irishman.

A throwback video of McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018 has resurfaced on Reddit, and it is a reminder of how savage the Russian was and can be.

Khabib's savage moment vs McGregor at UFC 229

McGregor's arm is locked in a Kimura submission, with little chance of escaping, when The Eagle turns his attentions elsewhere and even calls out to president Dana White, who was no doubt sat cageside watching the fight unfold.

It was almost as if Khabib was showboating and not taking the fight seriously at that moment. The nerve to do that in one of the most gruelling sports on the planet is quite terrifying.

What was the Irishman's response to the mauling he was receiving? Well, he was caught doing not one but TWO illegal moves, which seemingly Herb Dean didn't want to do anything about, despite it being called out by the commentators on the night.

McGregor threw an illegal knee and grabbed the fence with his toes in a desperate attempt to escape the Kimura lock.

McGregor vs Khabib rivalry

The rivalry between the pair stretches back many years. They were the biggest names in the lightweight division at the time. They would often clash as their personalities were complete opposites. McGregor was mouthy and loved to talk trash, whereas Khabib was far more reserved.

Khabib defeated McGregor with a rear-naked choke to defend his championship. It left the Irishman devastated, and perhaps this defeat was the start of his downfall.

He has not been victorious in the Octagon for over three years, his last win coming against Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Khabib retired from UFC in 2021, which resulted in the lightweight championship being officially vacated. There has been recent speculation of a return to action for the Russian, but nothing in the way of an official announcement.

Since retiring, Khabib has become one the best coaches in mixed martial arts. His students have notched an impressive combined record of 19-2. For now, though, he will take some time out of the sport and spend it with his family. When we will see him in MMA again remains to be seen.