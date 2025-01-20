UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov suffered his first experience of losing a UFC title fight as his protege, Umar Nurmagomedov, fell to defeat in pursuit of the UFC Bantamweight Championship at UFC 311 on Saturday night.

After retiring from MMA in 2020 as the unbeaten UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib has become a respected mentor and coach, responsible for the progression of a number of Russian UFC fighters, including Tagir Ulanbekov, Islam Makhachev, and his cousin Uman, who competed at this weekend's blockbuster event in Inglewood, California.

It turned out to be a somewhat bittersweet evening for Team Khabib. Ulanbekov started the night with a strong victory over the previously undefeated flyweight Clayton Carpenter in the preliminaries. Current UFC lightweight champion, Makhachev also emerged victorious after submitting Renato Moicano in the first round to defend his title.

There was a deeply disappointing moment for Khabib at the Intuit Dome, though, as his cousin, Umar, suffered his first professional defeat at the hands of reigning 135-pound champion Merab Dvalishvili. The co-main event was an intense affair, with both fighters having moments of superiority. However, the judges scored the contest in Dvalishvili’s favour, putting an end to Umar’s title hopes.

Khabib Reflects on a Tough Night at UFC 311

'The Eagle' was brutally honest after his cousin's defeat