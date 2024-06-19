Highlights Ikram Aliskerov has revealed what Khabib Nurmagomedov told him after accepting a late-notice fight against Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker was supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev this weekend, but the latter pulled out after falling 'violently ill.'

Aliskerov comes into the contest off the back of a TKO victory against Warlley Alves at UFC 294 last October.

UFC star Ikram Aliskerov has revealed what Khabib Nurmagomedov told him after accepting a late-notice fight against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

Whittaker was supposed to fight Khamzat Chimaev, however, UFC CEO Dana White recently confirmed that 'Borz' is out of the Saudi Arabia main event.

White emphasized that Chimaev was ill and wished him a return to good health. Following the news, pictures have emerged on social media of the 30-year-old since he pulled out of the Whittaker contest.

A member of Chimaev's inner circle uploaded a picture on social media - which appeared to show 'Borz' in a hospital bed.

With the promotion scrambling to find a late replacement, Aliskerov was quick to accept the call, knowing that a win could change his life. The Russian middleweight contender comes into the contest off the back of a TKO victory against Warlley Alves at UFC 294 last October.

Ikram Aliskerov Reveals What Khabib Nurmagomedov Told Him After Accepting Late-notice Fight

It's set to be Aliskerov's toughest test yet

The chance to have a life-changing fight is rarely presented in the promotion. Therefore, it was a no-brainer for Aliskerov to accept the showdown with the former champion.

After agreeing to the opportunity, the Russian will have the chance to climb up the middleweight rankings and put his name on the map with a win over 'The Reaper.'

Once he agreed to the fight, Aliskerov revealed he called Nurmagomedov - a former UFC champion - for his advice on how to approach the bout.

Speaking to RedCornerMMA, he said: “After I took the fight I called Khabib. He said ‘You can’t miss these chances, you have to fly here and sweat for 2-3 days.' We discussed (the fight). (He said) ‘Pay attention because he’s a striker, be attentive and everything will work out’.”

In a recent interview with New York Post Sports, Whittaker claimed that he hadn't heard of his upcoming opponent before he was offered the fight against him, saying: “Ikram brings a different threat to the table (than Khamzat). I hadn’t heard of him or seen him fight before that.”

“I think he was lying,” Aliskerov responded. “I’m sure he rewatched my fight with Khamzat a million times because he was preparing for him,” the Russian added.

Aliskerov's only defeat as a professional came against Khamzat Chimaev back in 2019 - when he was knocked out cold in round one by a jaw-dropping uppercut from 'Borz.'

Dana White 'Leaked' the UFC 305 Card Before Adesanya's Announcement

The winner of this weekend's main event will not get a title shot

While the winner of Whittaker vs Aliskerov will be hoping to get the next crack at the title, sadly, that will not be the case. Adesanya has revealed that he will be returning to the Octagon in August, as he challenges for championship gold at UFC 305 in Perth, Western Australia.

The Last Stylebender' will take on reigning middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis in a highly-anticipated main event showdown.

Following the news that Adesanya would be fighting on the pay-per-view show at the RAC Arena, it didn't exactly come as a surprise to UFC fans, though - after a blunder from Dana White accidentally leaked half of the main card in a video posted from the UFC 'war room'.

Adesanya comes into the bout off the back of losing his middleweight title to Sean Strickland. As for Du Plessis, the current champion successfully defended his title recently - defeating Strickland via split decision.