Footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father's classy gesture to Conor McGregor has re-emerged on social media, as fans remember Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov as a great man with class and integrity. In fact, the video, which has recently gone viral on Reddit, shows his final words about the Irishman before his tragic passing.

The footage from an interview before Abdulmanap passed away in 2020 from complications with COVID, showed Khabib's father revealing that he invited Conor McGregor to their home as a guest in Dagestan, and that he had forgiven the Irishman for all the insults towards both himself and his son during their heated rivalry heading into their grudge fight at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor's Feud With Khabib

Leading up to that fight, A LOT of trash talk had taken place between the two fighters, mainly coming from McGregor's corner and being aimed at Khabib and his family. Not only that, Notorious was persistent on disrespecting the religion and the culture of the Nurmagomedov family, taking things way too far on numerous occasions.

Despite the personal beef and the frequent comments that simply crossed the line, Khabib's father's final words on McGregor were classy and showcased just how dignified he was as a man and as a human being. It turned out, however, that the invitation was declined by McGregor, as proven by his response on social media back in 2020 to Abdulmanap's passing, which was neither classy nor graceful. McGregor posted in a since deleted tweet: "COVID is good and father is evil?" The tweet, unsurprisingly, caused outrage within the MMA world.

The message from Khabib's father in the interview, however, was poignant, as he added: "It's all in the past, we should not stop there, life goes on. Our religion should show grace not only in words, but also in deeds. If he comes, he will be our dear guest."

Khabib's Father's Final Words About Conor McGregor

The interview was conducted following UFC 229, where Khabib and McGregor faced off for the first and only time. McGregor tapped out in the fourth round after being trapped in a rear naked choke by the lightweight champion. At the time, there was a lot of talk about a potential rematch between the two, as Abdulmanap went on to reference, saying: "If there will be war, then it'll get more exciting. When they offered 15 million for a rematch, we said make it double so we can start talking."

The rematch never came, however, and Khabib eventually retired in 2021, a year after his father's death.

Were Conor McGregor & Khabib Ever Friends

The social media resurfacing of the video comes after Dana White's comments which busted the myth that Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov were friends before their bitter UFC rivalry. A photo of the two from 2014 embracing following McGregor's first encounter with Dustin Poirier often does the rounds online. However, on the Games with Names podcast, White insisted this was not the case, stating: "When you get those two types of guys, there's no being buddies. Those two were on a collision course even before they knew they were."

Even today, despite there being no danger of a rematch between the two fighters, their feud rattles on, and Khabib's father's peace offering to Conor McGregor seems to have sadly been in vain.