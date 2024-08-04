Highlights Khabib Nurmagomedov sent Tony Ferguson an emotional message following his latest defeat in the Octagon.

The former interim champion suffered a first-round defeat to Michael Chiesa in Abu Dhabi.

Despite yet another loss inside the ring, Ferguson has refused to retire from the sport.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov seemed to put his long-time rivalry with Tony Ferguson aside following the latter's latest defeat inside the Octagon.

The pair had a bitter feud for years and were infamous for having several fights for a wide range of reasons. From hospitalisations to the coronavirus pandemic, both men were unfortunate not to share the cage with each other.

Justin Gaethje's win over Ferguson back in 2020 put to bed any chance of Nurmagomedov and 'El Cucuy' facing off. Since the loss to 'The Highlight,' the American has not won a fight.

Ahead of the UFC's trip to Abu Dhabi on Saturday night, Ferguson came into his clash with Michael Chiesa off the back of a defeat to Paddy Pimblett - with many believing that he should've retired after his seventh loss in a row.

From the opening bell, Chiesa was on the front foot and was quickly able to take Ferguson down and eventually land the submission, handing the former interim lightweight champion his eighth loss in a row.

After yet another agonising defeat inside the Octagon, Nurmgamedov was quick to send a touching message to his former rival.

Khabib Showed his Class and Praised his Long-time Rival

The Russian's true colours were on display in Abu Dhabi

Nurmagomedov was in attendance on Saturday night to corner his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov for his main event clash with Cory Sandhagen.

While both Nurmgamedov and Ferguson shared a long-time rivalry, the Russian was full of praise for the American as he paid his respects following 'El Cucuy's' latest defeat.

“It is not a surprise for me because he’s 40 years old,” Nurmagomedov told the UFC Europe Instagram. “I just want to wish him all the best. He is truly one of the best [to ever compete] in the UFC. His life is just beginning because he’s just 40 years old and just finished his MMA career. Now, it’s going to be a different life, much better life.”

'The Eagle' also touched on the fact that the pair were never able to fight each other, saying: “Of course in prime, my prime and his prime, it was supposed to be a very interesting fight. But what I can do? It was, he had couple time injuries, I had a couple time injuries, it is what it is, you know? Sometimes we have plans but God has his plan and we cannot control this.”

Tony Ferguson Refuses to Call it Quits

The American gave an emotional post-fight interview

While there are fighters and fans pleading for Ferguson to retire, the former interim champion has refused to fully commit to calling it a day. The American isn't interested in fighting elsewhere than the UFC, but it's unlikely the promotion will offer him any more fights.

'El Cucuy' refused to leave his gloves in the ring, telling fans that he was leaving just one and keeping the other 'in case.' “I don’t want to retire. I really don’t. But I love the UFC and I don’t want to go anywhere else,” he told Daniel Cormier in an emotional post-fight interview.

“So, I’m not going to put both gloves down. I’m going to put one, and I’m going to keep the other one just in case.” In a video uploaded to the UFC's social media moments later, he was much more confident, saying: “I ain’t done yet, nah it ain’t time yet, man. I got a lot of s*** to work on.”