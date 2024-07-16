Highlights Thanks to the UFC's latest episode in their Muted series, fans have been able to listen in to the iconic Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov fight at UFC 229.

After round 2, which ended with Khabib mauling his opponent, McGregor was seen looking absolutely knackered on his stool.

Islam Makhachev noticed this, letting his teammate know about his opponent's condition going into round 3.

Fans of the UFC can all agree that Conor McGregor makes the sport a more entertaining product. Whether you like the guy or despise him, his presence in and around the sport is missed when he's not around.

After the disappointing news that the Irishman would not be returning to the Octagon at UFC 303 to face Michael Chandler, fans now wait to see if we will ever see a return of the Notorious. Injuries and controversies away from the sport have plagued his professional life in recent years, with UFC diehards having to look back at the archives to reminisce on some of McGregor's most memorable moments.

UFC Muted: Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov

As part of the UFC's ongoing YouTube series titled "UFC Muted", fans are getting an inside look into what went down inside the Octagon during some classic bouts. The idea being that the commentary is removed, and the fight audio enhanced so you can hear exactly what the fighters and trainers are saying to each other.

In the latest episode of the series, fans are treated to reliving the epic battle between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, with a specific part of the fight going crazy viral on social media this week.

Being able to hear all that's going on around both fighters makes what these guys do look even more impressive, with fans being able to truly appreciate the level of detail that goes into these fights from both sides.

Islam Makhachev's Message to Khabib About McGregor

Makhachev was watching the Irishman closely on his stool after round 2

By far the most vocal on the side of the Octagon is the voice of Islam Makhachev, Khabib's prodigy who has since gone on to become a formidable fighter in the lightweight division. He was constantly throwing instructions and words of encouragement toward his fellow Dagestan-native, with some harsh words thrown in there aimed at McGregor.

The viral moment came in between the second and third round, when McGregor was receiving treatment from his team, clearly struggling, with the camera then panning across to the corner of Khabib, who looked fresh and hardly breaking a sweat. Makhachev pointed out how much the Irishman was under pressure, saying: "Look at him, he can barely walk."

Khabib then looked over to the McGregor corner with a smirk on his face before shouting: "F****** b****."

This was certainly a signal of intent and a precursor of things to come, with Khabib going on to win the fight by submission in the fourth round. The victorious moment was also picked up in this video, with an ecstatic Khabib standing over a beaten McGregor and screaming: "I f***** you up b****."

Social media has been flooded with clips from this video, which has only enhanced the outcry for a return of classic fights like this. Of course, we know that, barring any massive U-turn, Khabib will never return to the Octagon. However, McGregor's return is still very much possible, and after fans were so close to seeing it at UFC 303, the clamor for him to make a comeback is stronger than ever before.