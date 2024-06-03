Highlights Khabib wasn't pleased after learning that one judge had scored the UFC 302 main event as a draw after 4 rounds.

Islam Makhachev retained his UFC Lightweight Championship over Dustin Poirier by submission.

Two other judges had the champion ahead before the stoppage.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was fuming to learn that one judge had Islam Makhachev's main event bout with Dustin Poirier scored as a draw going into the final round of their UFC Lightweight Championship clash. The 35-year-old couldn't believe his ears as his close pal Daniel Cormier broke the news to him backstage.

While many anticipated Makhachev to dominate the fight, it turned out to be a close contest. Poirier, the challenger, not only gave the reigning champion a tough time but also came close to making history on several occasions. Makhachev, though, held firm and retained his title with a fifth-round submission.

Khabib Fumes After Hearing the Judges' Scores At UFC 302

One judge had the fight level

During the post-fight press conference, Makhachev admitted that he was somewhat worried about the judges’ scorecards as he entered the fifth round - and so Khabib's protege asked his corner how they had the fight scored. They predicted the score to be either 3-1 or 4-0 in their man's favour before the final round.

Judges Eric Colon and Sal D'Amato agreed with the three rounds to one assessment, scoring the contest 39-37 for Makhachev after four completed rounds. That score was a fair reflection of what many observers saw.

However, judge Chris Lee viewed the bout slightly differently and had Makhachev and Porier locked at 2-2 heading into the fifth and final session, scoring rounds two and four to the American. When he realised that one card had the fight level, Khabib was dumbfounded.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Reacts to Judge Having Makhachev vs Poirier Level

"2-2, how?" Nurmagomedov asked Cormier who informed him how the judge had scored the fight. "One judge gave a lot of fights crazy, crazy numbers – like 50-45. Send me this guy’s name and location," the Dagestani fighter said. He playfully added, "Send me this guy’s name and location."

Judging was the topic of plenty of discussion after the pay-per-view event in Newark, New Jersey. Judge Dave Tireli drew the ire of Dana White after controversially scoring the co-main event between Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa to the Brazilian - a bout which Strickland appeared to have won clearly.

"It wasn’t weird – it was nuts is what it was," White told reporters after the card, per Yahoo Sports. "It’s insane. That guy should never (judge) a big fight again. They should kick him back down to the minor leagues and let him work on his judging."

Khabib may not have been happy with the scorecard, but praised his star pupil for a job well done after the event.

"To be honest, today Islam grew a lot," Nurmagomedov said on UFC's social media after the fight. "You don’t even understand. When you go deep like today, it shows people you understand your body, and your things inside, and how deep you can go even more."

He continued, "All the time people underestimate themselves – our body, our soul. We can go more deeper than five rounds, 10 rounds – it doesn’t matter. You just have to find this. You just have to be relaxed and find this way you have to go. How you can go deep. It was a very deep fight."