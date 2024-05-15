Highlights Khabib Nurmagomedov's team have responded to the allegations that he owes the Russian government millions of dollars.

Reports emerged suggesting that the Russian had underpaid his taxes, but his team have come out and refuted those claims.

"The information about tax debt is inaccurate. Khabib continues to engage in business projects and develop them.”

Last week, rumours started circulating that former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was in hot water with the Russian government for underpaying his taxes by an astonishing amount. Now, in response to the reports, the Russian's team have released a statement regarding the matter, outright refuting them in the process.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Potentially in Trouble Regarding Unpaid Tax

Reports circulated last week suggesting the Russian has huge tax issues

Last week, rumours started circulating in the Russian media and eventually on social media, that former UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, was in big trouble with the Russian government due to massively underpaying his taxes. The reports, which originally came from the Russian media outlet, Mash, stated that he had his personal and business accounts frozen, including his account which runs his own MMA promotion, Eagle FC.

Related UFC Legend Khabib Reportedly Owes $3m to Russian Government Khabib Nurmagomedov has also seen his bank accounts frozen, according to the same reports.

In the original report from Mash, the media outlet stated that Khabib owes 306 million rubles, which equates to around $3.3 million, in unpaid taxes to the Russian Federal Tax Services. Also in the report from Mash, it is believed that Russian authorities are under the impression that the former UFC champion used the money which he failed to pay in tax to set up businesses as well as acquire hotels in both Turkey and the UAE.

It is reported that in preliminary investigations into his businesses, issues were raised regarding his documents which further led to an in-detail investigation into his businesses, his MMA promotion Eagle FC, as well as his non-profit, charitable organisation. His accounts related to these businesses were reportedly frozen after the investigation.

Despite all these very specific details coming out regarding the issue, Khabib's team have released a statement about the reports.

Khabib's Team Issue Statement on Tax Rumours

The Russian's team have denied the reports

In a new report from Russian news agency, Tass, via Championship Rounds on X, Khabib's team have called the recently reported information "inaccurate."

This is the first time in which his team have acknowledged and spoken out regarding the recent reports, and the fact they have come out and denied them immediately suggests that, from at least their side of things, no wrongdoing has taken place.

When the reports regarding the Russian's rumoured tax issues surfaced, many MMA fans speculated that this could lead to the return of the former lightweight king to the UFC, but from what we have heard previously from Khabib, he will never return to fighting as he made a promise to his mother that he would not fight if his father was not here. Khabib's father, Abdulmanap, passed away on the 3rd of July 2020, following complications with COVID. Khabib would then go on to retire just months later following the final defence of his UFC lightweight title where he submitted Justin Gaethje in the second round via triangle choke at UFC 254. In his post-fight speech, he would announce his retirement from the sport.