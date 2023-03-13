Finishing in the top three of the Women’s Super League has an added bonus – Champions League qualification.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have been favourites to qualify for the majority of the season, but Manchester City are now also in contention after putting together an impressive run of form.

Crucial to this is Bunny Shaw, the Jamaican striker who is currently leading the WSL Golden Boot race with 15 goals.

With 25 goals across all competitions, Shaw is now Manchester City's highest-scoring women’s player in a single season.

The 26-year-old showed just how integral she is for City this weekend, scoring a last-gasp winner against Brighton to keep her side in the race for Champions League.

GiveMeSport Women takes a closer look at her player of the match performance.

Bunny Shaw makes the difference for Manchester City

Shaw made the difference for Manchester City in their encounter against Brighton, linking up with midfielder Yui Hasegawa to score the opener.

Hasegawa started the move off as she slipped the ball to Shaw in the penalty box, before moving into space and receiving a pass back from her teammate.

The Japanese star then found Shaw again, with the striker just needing the deftest of touches to knock the ball past goalkeeper Megan Walsh.

Video: Watch Manchester City's Bunny Shaw score opener against Brighton

Brighton then equalised through Elisabeth Terland, with the match looking set to end a frustrating draw for Manchester City.

But Shaw ensured that her side kept up the pace with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, popping up with a winning goal in the 89th minute. She pounced on a loose ball in the box, turning quickly to slot it into the back of the net.

Shaw was dangerous throughout the match, finishing the 90 minutes with an 80 percent shot accuracy and an impressive 83 percent passing accuracy. She earned a FotMob rating of 9.2 for her performance, the highest among those who played.

Video: Watch Bunny Shaw score last-gasp winner for Manchester City

Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly look lively on the wings

Both Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly were lively on the wings for Manchester City, with the pair and Shaw now considered one of the most intimidating attacking trios in the WSL.

Kelly earned a FotMob rating of 7.5, boasting a passing accuracy rate of 84 percent. She was a constant threat, creating six chances and completing 75 percent of dribbles.

Hemp was as effective on the other wing, also earning a FotMob rating of 7.5. While her passing was less accurate – at 61 percent – she also completed 75 percent of dribbles and made six passes into the final third.

With four heavyweight teams vying for just three Champions League places, Shaw, Hemp and Kelly will have to keep up their excellent form to give Manchester City a chance of competing in Europe next season.