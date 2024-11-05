UFC star Khalil Rountree Jr. suffered a tough and brutal loss to Alex Pereira last month at UFC 307, and still has the scars to show for it.

Rountree Jr. had his face busted open by Pereira at the event in Salt Lake City, and judging by the photos he recently posted on Instagram, it appears that the man nicknamed “War Horse” is still showing signs of the beat down he received back on the 5th of October.

Both Fighters Suffering Injuries From UFC 307

Khalil Rountree's injury

The light heavyweight contender went almost 20 minutes with the champion Pereira, pushing “Poatan” to the limit before succumbing to strikes near the end of the fourth round. Rountree was battered and bloodied by the former kickboxing star, but received plenty of praise for his performance. And some fans also extended praise to the photos on social media, comparing him to a “prime Wolverine,” Rountree revealed that he he has undergone septoplasty surgery on his nose.

A septoplasty is a surgical procedure that straightens a deviated nasal septum, the wall that separates the nasal cavities. It's a common functional surgery performed by ear, nose, and throat (ENT) and plastic surgeons.

Khalil Rountree's professional MMA record (as of 05/11/24) 20 fights 13 wins 6 losses By knockout 9 3 By submission 0 1 By decision 4 2 No contests 1

Alex Pereira's injury

Strangely enough, Pereira has also had to add recovery time to his schedule from the fight. 'Poatan' revealed on the Brazilian podcast Podpah that his hand still hurts from the fight.

“That fourth round, I was throwing jabs and hurting my hand,” Pereira said. “I swear. I was thinking, ‘My hand must be broken.’ It still hurts. Not all the time, no, but if I squeeze here, it hurts. I saw that the jabs were working and thought, ‘I have to hurt him.' But then I hit him right there in the [forehead], one of the hardest parts [of the body], and it kept hurting [laughs].”

What's Been Said After UFC 307

Now on the road to recovery, Rountree Jr. is taking some well-deserved downtime in Marbella, Spain. Amid the scenic photos from his trip, he shared a glimpse of his battle scars, captioning the post with “No Pasa Nada,” Spanish for “it’s no big deal.” This mindset shows Rountree’s ability to take the loss in his stride, embracing the journey and looking ahead to what’s next for ‘The War Horse’ in his career.

Despite the physical toll, Rountree remained positive and gracious in the aftermath. Taking to Instagram, he posted a heartfelt message to Pereira, writing: “I didn’t win the title, but I grew last night. @alexpoatanpereira, thank you for helping me see that I’m ready to take on the world. You showed amazing skill and brought out a version of me I needed to experience. You’re the champ for a reason—much respect. But now I know what I’m capable of.” He also thanked fans in Salt Lake City and supporters around the world for their encouragement."

Pereira reciprocated the respect shown by Rountree, praising him for his toughness and resilience.

"I can say that this was one of the toughest fights," Pereira said afterwards. "I expected that. He showed tonight why he's got so much quality in here."

As for what's next for Rountree, although nothing has been officially announced as of yet, he could face the loser of the fight between Magomed Ankalaev and Aleksandar Rakic (with the winner of this one presumably having next dibs on Pereira). Another option could be Jamahal Hill, who he was scheduled to fight back at UFC 303.