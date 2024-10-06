Khalil Rountree's nose wouldn't stop gushing with blood in one of the more savage post-fight interviews we've ever seen in mixed martial arts. Rountree lost his UFC 307 main event fight against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, but his valiant effort did not go unnoticed as he retained the support of those in attendance at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, in an event broadcast as an ESPN pay-per-view.

Ahead of the event, Rountree was regarded as a random choice of opponent for Pereira, who has quickly become a genuine combat sports superstar thanks to his mysterious aura, his iconic ring walks, and, of course, his left hooks, which can separate an opponent from their senses at a moment's notice.

However, the way in which Rountree fought on Saturday suggests he could become a main event fighter again and again — not just because of his impressive striking in the first two rounds, but because he was a game challenger even after Pereira had beaten his face to a bloody pulp.

Photographs Show Extraordinary Damage

Pereira out-landed Rountree by a ratio of 2:1

Though Rountree scored damaging shots in the first and second rounds, Pereira, according to UFC statistics, out-landed his opponent in every round that the fight lasted, but increased his activity in the third round and considerably so in the fourth. By the time of the knockout, Pereira had landed 129 strikes from 211 thrown, which is a far greater success rate than Rountree had from his 62 in 193 attempts.

FIGHTER SHOTS LANDED SHOTS THROWN Alex Pereira 129 211 Khalil Rountree 62 193

The photograph above, as well as the one below, show the facial injuries Pereira inflicted on Rountree. It proved to be a hard day at the office for the American.

Khalil Rountree Couldn't Stop Bleeding in an Interview With Joe Rogan

A big glob of blood gushed from his nose

Fans continued to cheer Rountree long into his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, after losing by fourth-round knockout to Pereira. However, the crowd were almost silenced when a massive glob of blood suddenly ran from Rountree's nose. Even Joe Rogan had to point it out: "You got a lot of blood coming out your nose," Rogan said.

Rountree refused to blow his nose. The reason for this, and it happens in boxing, is that you shouldn't, if you think it's broken, especially if it's in the middle of a fight. This is because if you blow your nose when its broken, it will start bleeding a lot. The blood from Rountree was likely coagulated already. If he blew it, the blood could have run like a waterfall. In the end, what he does is far classier, as he simply held a glove up to prevent the camera from getting a good look at just what was going on with his face.

Watch the interview here, and check midway through for the nose bleed: