Darren Till identified a UFC fighter who can surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov when discussing mixed martial arts and the sport's landscape in an interview with Genting Casino.

For Till, it is seemingly a part of Khamzat Chimaev's destiny. The Chechen-Swedish fighter burst onto the scene in 2020 when the UFC signed him as a blue chip prospect, and the star-in-the-making returned the favor by winning two Performance of the Night bonuses in the space of 10 days thanks to brutal, and dominant, wins over two separate opponents.

Though Chimaev contemplated retirement because of COVID, he returned to the Octagon and remains unbeaten, despite taking on the likes of Gilbert Burns, Kevin Holland, and Kamaru Usman. His last win was on the 26th of October when he submitted Robert Whittaker with a face crank in the very first round.

Till expects Chimaev to keep that run going.

Khamzat Chimaev to Surpass Khabib’s Nurmagomedov's Legacy

Chimaev to defeat Dricus du Plessis and win title, Darren Till says