Highlights The month of June is turning chaotic for the UFC.

The status of Conor McGregor's participation at UFC 303 in June is unclear.

And now there is a report that Khamzat Chimaev, who headlines the Saudi Arabia event one week prior, is also canceled.

For the UFC the month of June looks to be nothing but a mess to sort out, as it is reported that Khamzat Chimaev is out of his UFC Saudi Arabia main event bout against former UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, according to Australian MMA insider 'Benny P' on X.

Reports of Fight Cancelations Plague UFC in June

Conor McGregor and Khamzat Chimaev's participation in separate main events are in doubt

The month of June was set up to be one of the most stacked months in UFC history with two huge pay per view events and the UFC's first ever card in Saudi Arabia. Last week, doubt was thrown upon the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler following the abrupt cancelation of the UFC's planned Dublin press conference.

Just days after the press conference was canceled, Ariel Helwani reported that the fight was still planned to go ahead and that the vibes surrounding the possibility of the fight going ahead were much more positive as opposed to what they were just shortly after the press conference postponement. We are now seemingly back to square one, and once again, there is major doubt over the UFC 303 main event and there are now replacement fights actively being sounded out by the UFC to come in and replace McGregor vs Chandler on very short notice.

The News Goes From Bad to Worse

Now, there's reports of another cancelation — this time for UFC's Saudi Arabia show

The news goes from bad to worse for the UFC, as now, the huge Saudi Arabia fight night event which takes place one week prior to UFC 303 has also seemed to take a hit. The huge, planned main event fight between Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev is now in jeopardy.

Chimaev is reportedly out of his fight against Whittaker, which was, according to UFC president Dana White, a fight to determine the No.1 contender for the UFC middleweight championship. As the post above suggests, the current front-runner to replace Chimaev against Whittaker is a man who fought just last weekend, Nassourdine Imavov. The Frenchman defeated the experienced Jared Cannonier to move to No.4 in the middleweight division. With Chimaev ranked No.10 in the middleweight division, a fight between No.3 ranked Whittaker and No.4 ranked Imavov, on paper, makes more sense. However, losing the star power of 'Borz,' who was clearly handpicked to main event the UFC's first ever fight card in Saudi Arabia is a huge blow to the company.

Despite quickly bursting onto the scene in the UFC back in 2020, Chimaev, since, has struggled to find consistency inside the Octagon and issues such as injuries and ill health have prevented him from fighting as much as he would like to. Chimaev started his UFC career by having two fights in 10 days but he has only fought three times in the past two years.