Highlights The month of June is turning chaotic for the UFC after Conor McGregor was officially ruled out of his clash with Michael Chandler

Prior to the cancellation, Khamzat Chimaev was also ruled out of his fight with Robert Whittaker - a week before UFC 303.

Concerning images have emerged on social media of Chimaev's current health after pulling out of the Whittaker clash.

The month of June for the UFC is looking rather miserable. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed last night that Khamzat Chimaev is out of his UFC Saudi Arabia main event bout against former middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker. The news was first reported by Australian MMA insider 'Benny P' on X - formerly known as Twitter.

The news came just hours before the promotion confirmed that Conor McGregor is out of his scheduled showdown with Michael Chandler - a week after UFC Saudi Arabia.

Following the cancellation of the fight, White announced the new look of the UFC 303 fight card for International Fight Week on the 29th of June.

In Chimaev's absence, rising star Ikram Aliskerov will now step in on short notice and go head-to-head with the Aussie superstar. The Russian middleweight contender comes into the contest off the back of a TKO victory against Warlley Alves at UFC 294 last October.

Following Chimaev's withdrawal, UFC fans have been left worried after recent pictures emerged on social media of 'Borz's' current condition.

Khamzat Chimaev Forced off Saudi Card After Falling “Violently Ill”

The UFC star has struggled for consistency over the years

Despite quickly bursting onto the scene in the UFC back in 2020, Chimaev, since, has struggled to find consistency inside the Octagon and issues such as injuries and ill health have prevented him from fighting as much as he would like to. 'Borz' started his UFC career by having two fights in 10 days, but he has only fought three times in the past two years.

It's unfortunate news for the undefeated star - who hoped to earn a title shot with a win over Whittaker. Now, he'll have to wait an undetermined time in the future once he’s healthy again to get back in the cage.

White emphasized that Chimaev was ill and wished him a return to good health. Following the news, pictures have emerged on social media of the 30-year-old since he pulled out of the Whittaker bout.

A member of Chimaev's inner circle uploaded a picture on social media - which appeared to show 'Borz' in a hospital bed.

The 30-year-old's manager - Majdi Shammas - released a statement on social media on the withdrawal from the main event fight at UFC Saudi Arabia.

“It’s with great disappointment announced that Khamzat Chimaev (13-0) has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled fight against #3 ranked Robert Whittaker on June 22nd in Riyadh,” the statement opened, before confirming the extent to which illness has rocked the undefeated star.

"The persistent illness that Khamzat has been battling for major parts of training camp could not be cured in time. He has been in and out of hospitals several times. The condition has been kept within the team, since everyone has been absolutely committed to finding a solution. Although all available options have been thoroughly considered, it has now come to a point where the team has mutually agreed that it is not possible to carry on like this. Stepping into the cage not properly prepared against such a formidable opponent as Robert is unfortunately impossible.

"This is a devastating turn of events for Khamzat, his coaches, training partners and other members of the team. Headlining UFC’s first ever visit to Saudi Arabia was a great honor and something that was very much looked forward to."

Shammas then apologised to the UFC, Turki Alalshikh, and the fans, before vowing that Chimaev would return healthy and stronger than ever.

"Although the cause is far beyond anyone’s control, a sincere apology is extended to the UFC, Dana White, Mick Maynard, Sean Shelby, Hunter Campbell, His Highness Mr. Turki Alalshikh, Robert Whittaker and his team, and most importantly to the fans who were looking forward to the bout.

"But everything happens for a reason and god has his own plans, the goals remain the same. Khamzat and team will now get to the bottom of the cause of the issues, and he will come back even stronger. This is unfortunately a part of the fight game and as soon as Khamzat is healthy, his much-anticipated return to the Octagon will be immediately rescheduled. #healthalwaysfirst"

'Borz' is Currently Unable to Enter the United States

Another major reason for his absence

Another reason for 'Borz's' inactivity is due to the fact that he's currently unable to enter the United States, and his connection to sanctioned Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, is looking like the main issue, according to Bloody Elbow's Karim Zidan.

“Multiple sources familiar with the matter, speaking to Sports Politika on the condition of anonymity, suggested that the UFC fighter’s visa troubles stem, at least partially, from his association with the dictator,” Zidan said back in February.

In December 2020, the U.S. State Department sanctioned Kadyrov over multiple human rights abuses, including torture, enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions.

Over the years, Chimaev has been seen training with Kadyrov, and he also trains Kadyrov’s sons. He has also gifted 'Borz' cars, and houses.

It's unlikely we'll see Chimaev in the US anytime soon. That said, thankfully for fans, given how the UFC are a big fan of organising events in the Middle East, 'Borz' is able to feature on future cards in either Saudi Arabia or Abu Dhabi.