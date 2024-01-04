Highlights Khamzat Chimaev recently posted and deleted photos of himself looking very sick, causing concern among UFC fans.

Khamzat Chimaev recently posted a photo montage of himself looking very unwell in hospital with various health problems, causing UFC fans to be rather concerned about his current health and well-being. Although he didn’t explain the issues he was facing in any detail, he did say: "I was very sick, my hand was injured, so I couldn’t return right away.

"I want to tell all the fountains, I want to see myself in battle more than all of you. I love this job. I will do and prove that I am the best, as we always do. I will be back soon to Insha'Allal training."

Hospital photos emerge of Khamzat Chimaev

The photos showed Chimaev looking very unhealthy, with his skin red and inflamed, bloodshot eyes, and an image of his hand in a brace. Fans knew about his torn hand ligament, but Chimaev also seemed keen to let fans know about other illnesses he had been suffering before fighting Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 back in October of last year.

Despite Chimaev deleting the images soon after they were posted, many fans saw them and expressed their concern on social media, wondering if these illnesses could trigger a premature retirement.

“Looks like he’s been through hell, prayers for Khamzat,” one fan wrote. “Looks like some kind of severe allergic reaction. Hopefully he gets better,” wrote another.

The Russian’s last fight was in October, when he beat former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 via majority decision. Before that, he hadn't been seen in the cage since UFC 279, which was way back in September 2022. He defeated Kevin Holland that night via submission.

Khamzat Chimaev had health problems before

Unfortunately, ‘Borz’ is well accustomed to having spells of illness in his career after experiencing COVID complications which cancelled his potential fight with Brit Leon Edwards. The fight was originally pencilled in for the 19th of December, but was scrapped due to Edwards contracting the virus, then the rematch was also canned just a month later due to Chimaev testing positive.

This meant the fighter experienced serious long-term COVID complications such as breathing problems and coughing up blood, which no doubt affected his intense training. The virus seemed to affect him severely, and at the time he said: "I don't know what this disease is, but it is not easily outlived."

Three months after he tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021, he 'announced his retirement' and said the virus was to blame for the fact he could no longer continue.

Even though he says he will come back from his most recent health issues, fans are worried that illness and inactivity will hold him back, and cause another retirement announcement like it did in 2021. Some fans, however, suspect that there is hope of a comeback at UFC 300 on the 13th of April in Las Vegas. Time will tell, but for now, all we hope is for him to get better and make a full recovery!