Highlights Khamzat Chimaev impresses fans with a win against Kamaru Usman in a thrilling co-main event at UFC 294.

Usman's ability to compete on short notice and go up a weight class showcases his talent as the welterweight champion.

Chimaev's post-fight speech delivers a powerful message about the ongoing suffering in Gaza and the importance of unity and peace in the world.

There was justifiably a lot of buildup and expectation heading into Saturday night's stacked UFC 294 card, and the co-main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman did not fail to deliver, as the former won via decision against the latter in an all-out war.

On such short notice, Usman impressed fans around the globe, as he was able to gain his opponent's respect when striking, clearly getting the better of the exchanges between the two while standing; although, an explosive first round from Chimaev gave him the early foundations to win the three-round affair.

The ability for Usman to compete on such short notice while going up a weight class reminded MMA fans that he was the welterweight champion for a reason, with many fans intrigued at how a rematch in a five-round contest and a full training camp would look.

Usman & Chimaev speak after UFC 294 fight

Usman also stated after the fight that he believes he would be able to overcome Chimaev in a rematch, stating: "Coming off the couch in 10 days and fighting a young hungry bull like that who's big and strong, you know, has had a year and a half to really grow into this weight class, and I didn't, and I think I didn't trust my shape, I'm a championship fighter, and you can't start slow like that, you know, I say give me a couple extra rounds, and I think the world knows what that result might be."

Meanwhile, Chimaev claimed he was the dominant fighter and that he broke his hand during the bout when asked a question over the decision, saying: "No, I dominate the guy first round, first round last minute, I think I broke my hand and was hard to wrestle and keep him down, but I couldn't use my right hand, so we'll see what's happening; maybe it's broke, maybe not, but you feel f****** pain, but I don't know, I don't care, I win, my hand was up."

Read more: Alexander Volkanovski bravely opens up about mental health battles after UFC 294 loss

However, despite briefly discussing the fight post-fight, an emotional Chimaev refused to celebrate his career-best victory last night and instead decided to dedicate his victory to the ongoing atrocities occurring in Gaza, pleading for a ceasefire and an end to the suffering for all the innocent civilians that have tragically been affected.

Chimaev's powerful post-fight message

While two powerful athletes were in the Octagon yesterday, it was Chimaev's post-fight interview that produced the most powerful message of the evening, as the Russian told the world: "Guys, you know what's happening in the world right now. I wasn't happy in the cage, to fight this week. I see the kids dying; it doesn't matter wherever in the world—Ukraine, and Syria, Afghanistan, Palestine, USA, doesn't matter. When kids die, it's hard guys, I love the kids... and when somebody dies, guys, I don't know what to say. Inshallah, we'll be good in the world. I hope so. Muslim, Christian, Jewish, doesn't matter. Let us live in this world good and let us be happy."

Strong words from an inspirational figure inside and outside the cage, setting a reminder to all of those watching that while sport is a wonderful place to display your talent, emotion, and character, nothing is more important than the safety of all of our families.