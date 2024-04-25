Highlights Sadiq Khan has vowed to bring WrestleMania to England if he is re-elected as the Mayor of London.

WrestleMania has never taken place outside of the USA and Canada.

WWE boss Triple H appears open to taking WrestleMania international.

WrestleMania has always been the grandest stage in WWE and now it could soon be heading to the United Kingdom if the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has anything to say about it.

Being held every year since 1985, WrestleMania recently saw its 40th edition at the start of April at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE’s flagship event helped transform the company into the global juggernaut we know today.

In addition to huge in-ring collisions, celebrities are also known to turn out in force for WrestleMania, with names such as Aretha Franklin, Snoop Dogg, and Mike Tyson making appearances at the show throughout the years. For all of its history, though, 'Mania has never taken place outside of North America.

WrestleMania Has Never Taken Place Outside of North America

WWE fans in Europe have long wanted the annual spectacular to take place overseas

That's despite the massive worldwide growth of WWE and the millions of viewers around the globe that tune in every year. Various international venues have been hinted at as potential homes for WrestleMania in the past, such as the 90,000-capacity Wembley Stadium in London, UK, the largest stadium in the world, the 132,000-capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India and 55,000-seat Tokyo Drome in Japan. All these venues would have what it takes to host the prestigious event - and would undoubtedly see record crowds in attendance.

Hopes that WrestleMania might one day land in the UK received a boost on Thursday morning, as Labour's London Mayoral candidate Sadiq Khan spoke of his desire to bring the show to England's capital city. Khan is seeking re-election as Mayor, having first come to power in 2016 - and pledged to bring major events to London as part of his manifesto. The 53-year-old took to social media to outline his plans.

"​​​​​​​London is already the sporting capital of the world. If I’m re-elected next Thursday – we’ll go even further. We’ll look to bring WrestleMania, Superbowl and the NBA to London, and put together another bid for the 2040 Olympics."

This was music to the ears of WWE fans in Europe, who have long campaigned for WrestleMania to be held on the continent. Those who would like to see the show in London might just have a powerful ally in the shape of WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, who replied to Khan saying: Let's talk."

However, not everybody is in favour of the move it would seem. WWE President Nick Khan suggested in an interview last week that there were no plans to move WrestleMania out of the USA and Canada anytime soon, but said there could be potential for other premium live events such as Backlash, King of the Ring or Elimination Chamber to take place internationally.

Whether WrestleMania finds a home in London remains to be seen, but the chances will increase substantially if Khan remains in post as the Mayor of London. The voting takes place next Thursday (the 2nd of May).