Liverpool's pursuit of Khephren Thuram is not as advanced as is being reported, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Signing a midfielder or two may be a priority for Jurgen Klopp over the next few months.

Liverpool transfer news - Khephren Thuram

Thuram has been linked with a move to Anfield ahead of the summer transfer window.

Reports in France have suggested that Liverpool have started negotiations with Ligue 1 side Nice over a potential deal for Thuram, who could cost in the region of £52m.

With Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving the club due to their contracts expiring, we could see multiple midfielders come through the door at Anfield.

Speaking on his future, Thuram admitted he was currently happy at Nice.

He said: "I want to progress, be on the pitch, have fun. For now, I'm at Nice, and that's going very well, I really like the club, so I still see myself at Nice. I am happy at Nice. There are rumours, I hear them, but I'm happy at Nice and I hope to grow with this club."

What has Jacobs said about Thuram?

Jacobs has suggested that negotiations between Liverpool and Thuram aren't that advanced at the moment.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I'm aware of reports that suggest that Thuram has already opened negotiations - I don't think it's quite as advanced at this point. I think it's noise, which can sometimes turn into something a bit more concrete.

"The player has also said he's happy at Nice and he hopes to grow with the club.

"Obviously, that's not always a genuine thing that a player says, but a player doesn't often say that as overtly and openly if something more concrete is already on the table."

Who else could Liverpool look to sign in midfield?

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is to have a medical at Liverpool this week.

Romano also adds that conversations have taken place with the agents of Manu Kone and Gabri Veiga.

Elsewhere, Football Insider have also reported that Liverpool are looking to hijack Chelsea's pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

There are plenty of options heading into the summer, as Liverpool look to enjoy a better season after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

Reinforcements will be necessary, not just to replace outgoing players but to improve their squad.