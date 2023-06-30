Liverpool are still in the market for Khepren Thuram alongside Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

After a disappointing season, the Reds need to bring in reinforcements over the next few months.

Liverpool transfer news - Khepren Thuram and Dominik Szoboszlai

With James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving the club following the expiration of their contracts, signing replacements in midfield will have been a priority for the Merseyside club.

Alexis Mac Allister has already arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion, but Liverpool don't appear to be stopping there.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Liverpool are now pushing to sign Szoboszlai and are confident of getting a deal done.

The report adds that the Hungarian midfielder has a £60m release clause.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are working on signing Thuram, who is reportedly valued at £34m.

A deal for Szoboszlai looks to be further ahead than Thuram, but it certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Liverpool push to sign the duo in the summer transfer window.

The two players are slightly different profiles, with Szoboszlai more of an attacking, creative player, and Thuram sitting slightly deeper.

What has Jacobs said about Thuram and Szoboszlai?

Jacobs has suggested that Szoboszlai is a player Liverpool are looking at, but they're still in the market for a new addition in Thuram.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "He is on the radar of Liverpool and he's a very talented young player as well. I still think they're in the market in addition for Khepren Thuram as well.

"Whereas with Manu Kone, even though the player was discussed internally, I don't think the pursuit there is as active anymore at this stage."

Would Thuram be a good addition for Liverpool?

Thuram averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.04 in Ligue 1 with Nice last season, contributing two assists and four goals.

The young midfielder will offer a little more solidity in the middle of the park, averaging 1.5 tackles, and 1.1 interceptions per game last campaign, as per WhoScored.

From an attacking sense, Thuram managed 1.0 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per game, so he's a bit of an all-rounder in midfield.

The additions of Szoboszlai, Thuram, and Mac Allister, would undoubtedly be upgrades on Milner, Keita, and Oxlade-Chamberlain as Liverpool look to rebuild after failing to qualify for the Champions League.