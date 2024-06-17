Highlights Khvicha Kvaratskhelia could leave Napoli this summer and is attracting interest from Chelsea and others.

Chelsea have scouted Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and he could leave the Italian club this summer, according to respected reporter Fabrizio Romano.

After Napoli failed to qualify for Champions League football during the 2023/2024 season, some of their key players could be seeking a move during the summer transfer window. Kvaratskhelia has undoubtedly been one of their stars over the years, helping them lift the title in the previous campaign.

Chelsea haven't been afraid to splash the cash since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge, and they could be in the market for a top-level winger.

Chelsea Have Scouted Kvaratskhelia

Many clubs are monitoring the Napoli star

Kvaratskhelia could be leaving Napoli during the summer transfer window, with Romano confirming that the plan is to head through the exit door...

"They said we want to leave Napoli. The plan is to leave Napoli."

The Italian journalist was quoting comments from his representatives, suggesting that his full focus is currently on Euro 2024, with discussions to take place after the tournament. Romano later confirmed that Chelsea are one of the clubs who have scouted Kvaratskhelia in the past...

"Let me say that in the last year, there was also interest from Premier League clubs. PSG for sure, the strongest, especially in the last five, six weeks. But also, interest from the Premier League. Several Premier League clubs have sent their scouts to follow Kvaratskhelia this year at Napoli and also last year in their fantastic win in the Scudetto. For example, Chelsea have been in attendance many times for Kvaratskhelia."

Kvaratskhelia vs Sterling - 2023/2024 Stats Stats Kvaratskhelia Sterling Appearances 32 (2) 22 (9) Goals 11 8 Assists 6 4 Key Passes Per Game 1.9 1 Dribbles Per Game 3 1.5 Match rating 7.50 6.80

The likes of Raheem Sterling, Nicolas Jackson, and Mykhailo Mudryk have featured on the left-hand side of attack for Chelsea of late, but none of the trio have set the world alight at Stamford Bridge. The addition of Kvaratskhelia, who has been described as 'ridiculous', would undoubtedly bring them a different dynamic going forward.

Chelsea Showing Faith With Christopher Nkunku

He endured a difficult season

There has been plenty of talk of Chelsea's need for a striker ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. Enzo Maresca has the likes of Armando Broja, Christopher Nkunku, and Jackson at his disposal, but none of them have shown signs of being prolific.

Nkunku arrived from RB Leipzig last summer but barely featured due to injuries, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that the Blues have faith in the French attacker. The former Leipzig man is capable of playing in a central role in attack, while the west London outfit believe he can hit double figures for Chelsea next season.

