Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been praised by football fans for giving the ‘perfect answer’ to the age-old Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate.

Kvaratskhelia has been one of this season’s standout performers in Europe’s top five leagues.

The Georgia international has scored 14 goals and registered 16 assists for Napoli in Serie A and the Champions League so far this term.

Nicknamed ‘Kvaradona’ thanks to his remarkable ability, the 22-year-old is currently being linked with a host of top European clubs and has the potential to cement his status as one of the world’s best footballers.

But who would the talented Kvaratskhelia select when asked the eternal Ronaldo vs Messi question?

Footage of the Serie A star answering the debate has gone viral on social media.

Kvaratskhelia answers the Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Sat on an exercise bike watching old footage of Cristiano in action for Real Madrid, Kvaratskhelia revealed: “I like Ronaldo more.”

He then added: “But Messi is top.”

Watch the video here:

According to other sources, including @AlbicelesteTalk, Kvaratskhelia’s actual words were: “I like Ronaldo more as he is my idol, but Messi is the top.”

In the eyes of many football fans on Twitter, the gifted winger has hit the nail on the head with his answer.

Let’s check out some of the reaction to Kvaratskhelia’s answer:

Is Kvaratskhelia right about Ronaldo and Messi?

Ultimately, there is no right or wrong answer when it comes to the Ronaldo vs Messi debate. It all boils down to personal opinion.

Millions of football fans across the globe will forever believe that Ronaldo, who currently plies his trade with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia’s top league, is the superior footballer.

Just as many will argue that Paris Saint-Germain’s Messi is now on a totally different level to Ronaldo after inspiring Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last year.

Messi also had the edge over his long-term rival when it comes to the Ballon d’Or - football’s most coveted and prestigious individual accolade.

The 35-year-old is expected to win the Ballon d’Or for a record-breaking eighth time later this year, which would leave him three awards clear of Cristiano.

At the end of the day, those who can appreciate the qualities of both footballers - like Kvaratskhelia - are the true winners.

Both Messi and Ronaldo are now approaching the end of their illustrious careers and we should all enjoy the pair of them before they hang up their boots for good.