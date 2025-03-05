Khvicha Kvaratskhelia showcased why many have talked him up as a potential Mohamed Salah replacement at Liverpool with a magnificent display in Paris Saint-Germain's 1-0 defeat to the Reds.

The Georgian attacker deserved to be on the winning side, but Harvey Elliott's late smash-and-grab winner put their UEFA Champions League tie in their hands. The English midfielder came on in the 86th minute, and a minute later, he buried the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG somehow came away from the game without a goal and having been served their first defeat of 2025. But Kvaratskhelia was sensational, running the show alongside Ousmane Dembele and explaining why the Parisians paid Napoli £59 million for his services in the January transfer window.

Kvaratskhelia's Phenomenal Performance Despite Defeat

The Georgian attacking ace is a world-class talent