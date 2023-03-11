Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored a magnificent solo goal against Atalanta on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old, who joined the Naples-based outfit from Dinamo Batumi in 2022, further enhanced his burgeoning reputation with his 11th Serie A goal on the hour-mark.

Kvaratskhelia received the ball from his fellow in-form teammate Victor Osimhen before weaving his way into the box.

He left several Atalanta players for dead with his incredible footwork before blasting the ball into the roof of the net past goalkeeper Juan Musso.

The goal immediately went viral on social media and you’ll understand why when you see it.

Video: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s goal vs Atalanta

Watch Kvaratskhelia’s goal here:

No wonder they’ve nicknamed him ‘Kvaradona’. That is ridiculous.

It’s fitting that Kvaratskhelia scored this wonderful goal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The late Argentina legend would have been proud of that one.

How good is Kvaratskhelia?

The answer to that questions is, needless to say, extremely good.

The Georgia international has taken Serie A by storm this season and it would be no surprise if Europe’s clubs are considering a big-money bid this summer.

Signed for just €10 million last year, Kvaratskhelia’s Napoli contract runs to June 2027 and he certainly won’t come cheap.

When Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli was asked about reports of Newcastle United offering €50 million for the winger in December, he replied: “There is absolutely no chance of us letting him leave, regardless of how much the offer is.”

Which club could Kvaratskhelia sign for?

The agent of Kvaratskhelia recently confirmed that the Napoli star is a Real Madrid fan.

Meanwhile, the player himself admitted that former Madrid midfielder Guti was his idol growing up.

After hearing this, Guti has promoted to send ‘Kvaradona’ one of his shirts.

“He’s a star, I hope he comes to Real Madrid one day. I’m going to send you my shirt," Guti said in an interview with El Chiringuito, per Goal.

If Real Madrid enter the race for Kvaratskhelia’s signature this summer, it seems they will have an excellent chance of securing his services.

But nothing less than an astronomical bid will tempt Napoli into selling a player with the potential to become one of the world’s very best.