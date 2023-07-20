Amarissa Kiara Toth has made a bad situation even worse after her comments on what happened in her round of 32 match against Zhang Shuai at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Shuai retired from the match after she hit a cross-forehand shot that appeared to be in, with a mark on the court suggesting just that.

Shuai appealed to the umpire to bring in another referee to look into the decision. As play was paused for a few minutes, the crowd appeared to be mocking her, with her opponent Toth also laughing.

Then, in a hugely controversial moment, Toth walked over to the mark that was on the court and wiped it out, so it could not be seen.

Video: Toth rubs out mark

Shuai shouted to her opponent: “Keep the mark! What are you doing? Why would you do that?”

To that, Toth’s response was: “Because you are making problems, that’s why.”

Shuai would go on to win the next game, but it was clear when she sat down that she was visibly distressed. It was suggested that she possibly suffered a panic attack, and she was in ‘floods of tears.’

When Shuai left the game through retirement, Toth celebrated the win by lifting her hands in the air, then lifting her hand to the crowd, who cheered the Hungarian.

Video: The moment Shuai retired

Toth was later asked about the match and the controversy while appearing on Radio Kossuth, where she said: "I didn’t understand why she made such a fuss out of it, that she wanted to overrule the judge’s decision. I don’t understand why she didn’t accept it, but she made trouble for herself."

This reaction has seemed to dig an even deeper hole than the one she already made, with much of the tennis world criticising her.

Fans have had their say on the incident, and Toth’s response to it all, with one saying it is ‘bad on her (Toth’s) part.’

“If a point is being questioned by one player, it should be between the player and the chair. All the other player has to do is stand there and stay out of it. Toth just needed to stay out of it. Bad move on her part.”

World number 6 and Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur tweeted in support of Shuai. In a tweet where she has quoted the clip of Shuai’s retirement, she said: “All the support to Shuai ❤️ This is not acceptable.”

World number nine Maria Sakkari said: “@zhangshuai121 is the nicest player on the tour!! That Toth girl should be banned from the tour.”

Last night, the WTA made a statement on Twitter: “The WTA has zero tolerance for racism in any form or context. The unfortunate incident that took place yesterday at the Hungarian Grand Prix and subsequent posts are being reviewed and will be addressed.”

This statement comes after many fans believed that the incident was caused by racism.

As of now, Toth is still part of the tournament, and will be preparing to face Kateryna Baindl at 13:45 (UK) today.