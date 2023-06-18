In one of the most unfortunate losses ever, a kickboxer also parted ways with his entire set of front teeth.

GLORY is a kickboxing promotion which has seen some brilliant moments in its history, with some greats having fought in its ranks including Rico Voerhoven and Badr Hari.

And combat sports in general have also seen some horrific and gruesome injuries given the nature of the game, for example Mike Tyson famously bit a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear clean-off.

However, this is up there with some of the very worst moments...

The moment a fighter lost his teeth

The unfortunate moment came for Ulric Bokeme, who suffered a more devastating loss than usual.

Bokeme was competing on the GLORY Collision 5 event in the Netherlands, and started the fight brightly in the opener with the pair trading relatively tentatively in the opening exchanges.

It quickly became clear that rival Michael Boapeah began to step up the tempo and began landing a series of crisp shots on Bokeme as the round went on.

As they continue to catch Bokeme flush, it was apparent that he was struggling with some discomfort in his face and kept tugging at his mouthpiece.

He complained to the referee and was eventually given permission to remove his mouthpiece, before in staggering footage removed his gumshield to find his set of front teeth mostly missing.

It was bad and gruesome dental damage for Bokeme who came close up to the camera, having leaned over the ropes to reveal to his corner he had even swallowed some of the teeth.

The referee then ended the contest as a result of the damage, and he was left literally on the canvas in an attempt to pick up his teeth.

It was a distressing incident for fans who watched the event live, given Bokeme was in visible pain and was clearly going to be left with a significant dental bill.

Previous incidents

This isn't the first time such an event has happened, with UFC fighter Anthony Smith shockingly handing his teeth to a referee during a brutal TKO loss to Glover Teixeira.

More recently Luke Rockhold lost teeth in a bare-knuckle boxing event against fellow ex-UFC rival Mike Perry.

It is a worrying trend for fighters who will be left wondering why their protective equipment has been failing at a crucial time, and leaving a more permanent mark beyond a loss.