Chelsea are looking to find a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino who left the club earlier this week, and according to the Evening Standard, Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has given the Blues the 'green light' to step up their approach.

McKenna has been preparing for life in the Premier League after he guided Ipswich to back-to-back promotions from League One. The Northern Irish coach has done a sensational job with the Tractor Boys, but he could be leaving on a high just weeks after the season has ended.

Whether McKenna is ready to make the step up to managing in the Premier League remains to be seen, but Chelsea appear to be willing to take that risk.

McKenna Gives Green Light to Chelsea

According to a report from the Evening Standard, Ipswich manager McKenna has given the 'green light' to Chelsea to step up their approach. The 38-year-old, labelled 'sensational' by former Liverpool forward John Barnes, is one of the leading candidates at Stamford Bridge, with a compensation package of over £4m not expected to deter the west London outfit.

Although McKenna certainly has unfinished business at Ipswich after gaining back-to-back promotions, it's always going to be difficult to turn down the opportunity to manage a club like Chelsea. Their transfer budgets for next season will be on opposite ends of the scale, while the quality of players McKenna can work with at Stamford Bridge will be next level.

Kieran McKenna's managerial record during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Mauricio Pochettino Kieran McKenna Mauricio Pochettino Matches 52 51 Won 32 27 Drawn 12 10 Lost 8 14 Goals for 107 107 Goals against 68 76 Statistics correct as of 22/05/2024

Reports have suggested that Chelsea have been speaking to the representatives of McKenna for a number of weeks now and they are ready to battle it out with Brighton & Hove Albion for his signature. The west London outfit would likely feel that they'll hold the advantage in the race considering the stature of the club.