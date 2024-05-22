Highlights Chelsea have been holding talks with Kieran McKenna's representatives for weeks, suggesting a potential interest in the Ipswich boss.

The decision to part ways with Pochettino shocked many supporters, with Chelsea's form improved in 2024.

The backroom team at Stamford Bridge will be working tirelessly to find a replacement manager, with McKenna being one of the options.

Chelsea are in the market for a new manager after Mauricio Pochettino departed earlier this week, and according to The Independent journalist Jacob Steinberg, the Blues have been holding talks with the representatives of Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna for a number of weeks.

Despite an upturn in form since the start of 2024, Chelsea and Pochettino mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday evening. If the Argentine manager had been relieved of his duties earlier in the season, when Chelsea were battling in the bottom half of the Premier League, it wouldn't have been a surprise, but the news undoubtedly shocked a large portion of supporters.

The backroom team at Stamford Bridge will now be working around the clock to find a replacement, with Ipswich's McKenna one of their options.

Chelsea Hold Talks With Kieran McKenna

The Ipswich boss has done an impressive job

According to Steinberg of The Independent, Chelsea have been speaking to the representatives of McKenna for a number of weeks, with Brighton & Hove Albion also keen on the young manager. The report claims that Chelsea's interest in the 38-year-old has slowed down Brighton's attempts to secure his signature...

"McKenna, who inspired Ipswich’s astonishing promotion to the Premier League, has emerged as one of the leading contenders. Brighton want the 38-year-old to replace Roberto De Zerbi but Chelsea have been speaking to his representatives for a number of weeks. It is understood Chelsea’s interest has slowed Brighton’s attempts to secure a deal for McKenna."

Interestingly, Chelsea appear to have been sounding out potential managers long before Pochettino left the club. Although it might have seemed like a sudden parting of ways, the Blues have clearly been considering making a change for a while now. McKenna, described as 'phenomenal' by Chris Sutton, might not have plenty of experience in management, but Chelsea could be looking to find a younger, progressive coach.