Highlights Kieran McKenna has achieved back-to-back promotions with Ipswich Town.

Premier League clubs like Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United are interested in securing McKenna as manager for next season.

Ipswich are eager to keep hold of McKenna despite increasing interest.

Since taking charge at Ipswich Town in December 2021, Kieran McKenna has achieved back-to-back promotions, securing a long-awaited return to the top flight for the Tractor Boys. His possession-based style and ability to develop young players has attracted the interest of Chelsea and other Premier League clubs such as Manchester United, and Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of next season.

With one year left on his deal, Ipswich will be desperate to tie down McKenna to a longer contract and convince him to stay. With Chelsea announcing the departure of Mauricio Pochettino and Brighton parting ways with Roberto De Zerbi, it looks likely that interest in the London-born manager will intensify in the coming weeks as both clubs have spoken to his representatives. Here is everything you need to know about the Ipswich manager.

Youth Coaching

McKenna retired as a player at Tottenham Hotspur at the age of 22 due to a chronic hip injury. He then worked as an assistant for the youth team at Spurs under the management team of Alex Inglethorpe and John McDermott. This was the first step in his coaching career, which was followed by roles at Nottingham Forest, Leicester City, and the Vancouver Whitecaps during his three-year degree at Loughborough University, where he studied sports science.

After completing his degree at Loughborough, McKenna returned to Spurs as an assistant Under-18 coach and, shortly after, was appointed the lead coach at the age of 26. He spent three years in this role, with his best achievement coming in 2015, when he reached the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup. McKenna's success at Tottenham meant he was picked up by Manchester United in 2016 to become the Under-18 manager. After managing 50 matches for this age group with a points-per-game total of 1.98, the young coach was appointed assistant manager for the first team, where he worked under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho, and Ralf Rangnick.

McKenna's Youth Coaching Career Team Role Time Spent Tottenham Hotspur U18 Youth Team Assistant March-July 2009 Nottingham Forest Youth Coach January-June 2010 Leicester City Youth Coach July 2011-December 2012 Vancouver Whitecaps Technical Assistant January-February 2013 Tottenham Hotspur Youth Coach March 2013-June 2014 Tottenham Hotspur U18 Manager July 2014-July 2016 Manchester United Manager September 2016-June 2018

Related Kieran McKenna is 'Admired by INEOS' and Man Utd Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could be under increasing pressure at Old Trafford, and Kieran McKenna has been tipped to take over.

Senior Coaching

Close

McKenna was appointed as manager of Ipswich Town on 16th December 2021, who were mid-table in League One at the time. He started well, winning seven of the first ten matches, as well as an 11-game unbeaten run in February and March. However, they were unable to make the playoffs, and they finished 11th in the table. The following season saw the Tractor Boys thrust into promotion contention. McKenna's innovative style of play, which included an emphasis on possession and short passes, along with high pressing, pushed Ipswich up the table in the 2022/23 season. They finished the campaign unbeaten in 19 games, with a point tally of 98, to secure automatic promotion. Ipswich scored a league-high 101 goals in 46 games, with a goal difference of +66.

Going into the 2023/24 Championship season, many fans and pundits alike tipped Ipswich as dark horses for promotion due to their impressive League One promotion. McKenna's team started well and set the pace at the top of the league with Leicester in the early stages of the campaign. Leeds United and Southampton pushed Ipswich to the second automatic promotion spot closely throughout the year, but the Tractor Boys were able to finish on 96 points and secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years. They had completed back-to-back promotions to the top flight of English football for the first time since 2012 when Southampton achieved the same feat.

McKenna's Stats Team Matches Won Drawn Lost PPG (Points Per Game) Manchester United U18 50 30 9 11 1.98 Ipswich Town 131 76 35 20 2.01

Related Inside Ipswich Town's stadium Portman Road: Capacity, Away End, Nearby Pubs and More A guide to Ipswich Town's Portman Road after the club secured promotion to the Premier League with a 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town.

Tactical Approach

McKenna began his time at Ipswich playing in 3-4-1-2 and 3-4-2-1 formations. This had a lot of success in his early period at the club, but during a bad run of form in the middle of the 2022/23 League One season, he switched to a 4-2-3-1, which was the catalyst for the 19-game unbeaten run that sealed promotion. In both of these formations, a double pivot in front of the defence is critical to McKenna's build-up structure in and out of possession. They are not only asked to fill the wide gaps left by the full-backs in transition, but they also have to be progressive passers when Ipswich are in control of the ball.

During the 2023/2024 campaign, Ipswich consistently played in a 4-2-3-1 shape, with players such as Massimo Luongo, Sam Morsy, Conor Chaplin, and Omari Hutchinson playing key roles. The system is dynamic, with the team able to build up slowly from the back or play longer passes forward to strikers like Kieffer Moore. When playing from the back, Ipswich's shape converts into a 2-3-4-1, with right-back Axel Tuanzebe joining the two deep midfielders in front of the two centre-backs. Ahead of the three are the two full-backs, high and wide, with Chaplin and Hutchinson inverting to form a narrow front three with the striker.

McKenna's attacking shape enables Ipswich to have numbers when attacking and ensures that if they lose the ball, they can swarm the opposition and win the ball back quickly. Also, something to look out for when watching his teams play are goals coming from cut-backs due to the attacking emphasis he puts on his full-backs, who are tasked with taking up winger positions. A lot of goals scored last season came from Leif Davis passing the ball back to the players in the side with precise shooting ability, like Hutchinson and Chaplin, who occupied inverted central positions to provide additional attacking threat.

High Turnovers - Championship 2023/24 Rank Team PPDA (Passes Per Defensive Action) Total Shot Ending Goal Ending 1 Leicester City 11.1 362 67 12 2 Ipswich Town 11.3 382 77 8 3 Leeds United 11.1 386 69 8 4 Southampton 10.4 376 82 6 5 West Bromwich Albion 16.5 316 41 6 6 Norwich City 14.0 316 63 6

Related Man Utd Could Make 'Serious Bid' for Kieran McKenna Manchester United are reportedly interested in appointing Kieran McKenna as manager, but they face competition from Brighton.

Future at Ipswich

Back in the summer of 2023, McKenna signed a long-term contract at the Tractor Boys until 2027. After putting pen to paper on the four-year deal, the young manager said:

“I’ve loved almost every minute of my time at the Club so far and it’s a proud and joyous day to be able to extend my stay. “I look forward to leading the Club in the challenges ahead. It’s clear to see the Club is ambitious and moving in a positive direction, but we need to work hard each day to keep going. “We have fantastic support, great owners, a really strong Board and a staff and group of players who are fighting to keep pushing the Club forward. “That’s great to be a part of and I’m really looking forward to the next steps.”

Following Ipswich's impressive promotion to the Premier League, interest in the manager has increased. With Chelsea and Brighton now on the hunt for a new boss this summer, McKenna's name has already been mentioned in various reports. Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian announced that Brighton were pushing to seal a deal for the Ipswich manager, with Chelsea and Manchester United in the hunt for his signature.

The Seagulls are the most advanced in terms of negotiations with McKenna, but Chelsea have already been in contact with his representatives and will accelerate their attempts to secure his services ahead of other Premier League clubs. The London club are keen on getting a replacement for Mauricio Pochettino sooner rather than later. David Ornstein spoke to the Back Pages podcast on Tuesday evening and provided an update on the early stages of Todd Boehly's managerial search. He said:

"I'm sure when they went into the Pochettino relationship they would have seen him as being the long-term solution, but for a variety of reasons, it just hasn't worked out. It leaves us in a fairly extraordinary situation. I think they will be looking to make an appointment in days rather than weeks is the word coming out of Stamford Bridge."

Related Kieran McKenna Gives 'Green Light' for Chelsea Move Chelsea are in the market for a new manager with Mauricio Pochettino departing, and Kieran McKenna has emerged as a leading candidate.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and Opta Analyst.