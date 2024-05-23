Highlights Kieran McKenna prefers Manchester United over Chelsea, with a potential return to Old Trafford on the cards.

The Ipswich Town manager has impressed with back-to-back promotions to the Premier League.

Sir Alex Ferguson praises McKenna as 'incredible,' making him an attractive target for Manchester United.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in replacing Erik ten Hag with Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, and Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst has now claimed he would prefer a move to Old Trafford over Chelsea.

McKenna has done a sensational job with the Tractor Boys, who will be plying their trade in the Premier League next season after back-to-back promotions from League One. The 38-year-old hasn't been in the management game for long, with Ipswich his first role in a senior capacity.

A return to United, where he spent time as a coach, could be on the cards. Ten Hag's future appears to be uncertain, and McKenna could be on their shortlist to replace him if INEOS want to make a change.

McKenna Would Choose Man Utd Over Chelsea

The Red Devils are keen on the Ipswich manager

According to Manchester Evening News reporter Luckhurst, United are considering a move to bring McKenna back to Old Trafford, and the Ipswich boss sees Old Trafford as his ideal destination. Brighton & Hove Albion are also said to be keen, but the Red Devils could now be winning the race to secure his signature.

Kieran McKenna's managerial record during the 2023/24 campaign Kieran McKenna Matches 52 Won 32 Drawn 12 Lost 8 Goals for 107 Goals against 68 Statistics correct as of 22/05/2024

McKenna, described as 'incredible' by Sir Alex Ferguson, could be available on the cheap, with Ipswich set to demand in the region of £6m to allow him to depart. Receiving a glowing reference from arguably United's greatest-ever manager is likely to stand him in good stead when the Red Devils are deciding who to appoint.

The Northern Irish coach is no stranger to Old Trafford having left the club to join Ipswich as their manager. The Manchester outfit might regret letting him depart to further his career, but he's now gained a reasonable amount of experience and showcased his talents, and he could come full circle and return to manage the first team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran McKenna joined Manchester United as a scout in 2016, before managing the U18 side followed by becoming assistant to Ole Gunner Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho, Ralf Rangnick, and Michael Carrick.

Mauricio Pochettino Also Keen on Man Utd Move

The former Chelsea boss has a relationship with INEOS

According to a report from talkSPORT, Mauricio Pochettino, who recently parted ways with Chelsea, would be interested in taking over at Old Trafford. It's understood that United are yet to make a decision on ten Hag, but they do appear to be assessing their options.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has also claimed that Pochettino already has a relationship with INEOS after speaking to the investment group about taking over at Nice. Ornstein believes that Pochettino will be in the thinking if United opt to make a change.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt