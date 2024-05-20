Highlights Manchester United are considering Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna as possible replacement for Erik ten Hag.

McKenna's success in guiding Ipswich to Premier League has sparked interest, despite £6m price tag.

Brighton also keen on McKenna, setting up a potential bidding war for the highly sought-after coach.

Manchester United could make a move to appoint Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna, according to journalist Alan Nixon, with Brighton & Hove Albion also interested in the young coach.

Erik ten Hag is currently in charge at Old Trafford, but after an inconsistent season, the Red Devils might be considering making a change in the summer. McKenna would need no introduction at the Manchester club having been there previously before making the move to Ipswich.

After guiding the Tractor Boys to back-to-back promotions from League One up to the Premier League, McKenna is a highly sought-after manager.

Man Utd Could Make 'Serious Bid' to Appoint McKenna

They face competition from Brighton

According to journalist Nixon, McKenna is likely to cost around £6m to prise away from Ipswich after they gained promotion to England's top flight. The report suggests that the new price tag isn't likely to deter United from making a 'serious bid', confirming the Red Devils' interest in bringing McKenna in to replace ten Hag...

"Wanted man Kieran McKenna’s transfer fee has gone up to £6 million since Ipswich Town made the Premier League. But that should not stop Brighton and even old club Manchester United from making a serious bid for him. McKenna was valued at £4 million in the Championship but that figure rose on promotion to the top flight. Brighton have admired McKenna for six months and he has always been top of the list if and when Roberto de Zerbi left. But the Seagulls may have to swoop fast as United are interested in their former coach as they seek possible replacements for Erik Ten Hag."

McKenna, who has been described as a 'very talented' coach, will likely be tempted to continue the project he's building at Ipswich, but the attraction of a club like Manchester United coach be too much to turn down. It might be considered a bit of a risk from United due to his lack of experience at the highest level, but they've seen first-hand what he's capable of from his time at Old Trafford.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Stats - 2023/2024 Stats Output Matches 46 Wins 28 Draws 12 Losses 6 Points 96 Points per game 2.09 Correct as of 20/05/2024

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran McKenna has held roles as a scout, U18 manager, and first-team assistant manager during his time at Manchester United.

Related Man Utd 'Want to Sign' £120m Duo This Summer Signing a new centre-back and winger are the two summer priorities for the Red Devils

Roberto De Zerbi Admired by Man Utd

He's announced his departure from Brighton

Earlier this month, Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed that he would be leaving the club at the end of the campaign. With no new role seemingly lined up, it's unclear where the Italian manager will be plying his trade next term.

According to journalist Anil Kandola, De Zerbi is admired within Old Trafford, with the INEOS structure possibly considering bringing in a replacement for ten Hag. United have failed to progress this season under the Dutch manager, so it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if they wanted to head in a different direction.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt