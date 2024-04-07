Highlights McKenna's success at Ipswich has caught the attention of top clubs, with Man Utd reportedly interested in him as a potential manager.

With a points-per-game of 2.02, McKenna's managerial career has been impressive, leading Ipswich's push for promotion to the Premier League.

While INEOS and other clubs admire McKenna, he seems committed to Ipswich, making it unclear whether he would leave for a club like Man Utd.

Manchester United might be considering a change of manager in the near future after an inconsistent season under Erik ten Hag, and journalist Ben Jacobs has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about the future of Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna amid reports that the Red Devils are admirers of what he's done with the Championship club.

There won't be many clubs in England who aren't admiring the work currently being done by McKenna with Ipswich, with his side standing a real chance of gaining promotion to the Premier League this season. The 37-year-old has done a superb job since taking the step into management, and United could be living to regret allowing him to depart.

McKenna previously worked at United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a coach before taking the Ipswich job, and the sensational work he's done at Portman Road has turned the heads of clubs in England's top flight.

Man Utd Reportedly Admire McKenna

McKenna might be considered the one who got away for the Red Devils after venturing into management just a few years ago. The young manager has spent time as an assistant at Old Trafford under Solskjaer, Jose Mourinho, Ralf Rangnick and Michael Carrick, whilst also managing the under-18 squad. Back in 2021, McKenna departed to join Ipswich Town, and his reputation in the game has skyrocketed since then.

Ipswich enjoyed promotion to the Championship last season under his stewardship and are now battling to climb another division once again. After 40 games, Ipswich find themselves at the top of the table with a serious chance of playing Premier League football next term. McKenna is starting to turn the heads of multiple clubs, and reports have suggested that Manchester United have a concrete interest in appointing him as their next manager.

The 37-year-old has recently spoken about his future at Ipswich, detailing how he's going to be involved with the club's plans to renovate the training ground...

"But, with the training ground, I think it's right that a manager has a say in it. I'll always manage the club as if I'm going to be here forever, and set it up to be in a great place for many years, and the training ground is going to be a big part of that."

If Ipswich are promoted to the Premier League, then McKenna might want to stick around to continue the project he's building at the club. However, if a club the size of Manchester United come knocking, even though he's spent time at Old Trafford in the past, it could be difficult for the young manager to turn it down.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran McKenna has a points-per-game of 2.02 in his managerial career.

Ben Jacobs - McKenna Wants Ipswich Stay

Jacobs has suggested that McKenna is admired by INEOS but there's no indication that he will look to leave Ipswich. The journalist adds that McKenna wants to stay at Ipswich, and the step up to United could be too big for him. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"With Kieran McKenna specifically, he's very much admired by the INEOS team, because he's doing a fantastic job at Ipswich. But there's no indication that he will leave Ipswich. If Ipswich go up, McKenna has every indication to stay. He's done a fantastic job and when you do a fantastic job, you get plaudits. That's really all it is at this point. In the long term, a lot of top clubs start monitoring young managers doing well, perhaps with a view to three, four or five years time. That's been the case with Ruben Amorim as well. Clubs were looking at him three or four years ago, knowing it would come to this point. That is what succession planning is. That's what a lot of top clubs are doing with McKenna. But my understanding is that McKenna wants to stay at Ipswich and if Ipswich go up, he will stay at Ipswich. It would be probably too big a step up anyway for him to go from Ipswich to Manchester United this summer."

United Urged to Find Ten Hag Alternatives

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that INEOS will be doing due diligence on every scenario as it stands and they have been urged to start looking for replacements. Although there is no guarantee the Dutch tactician is removed from his position, they will need to prepare in case the situation worsens.

As it stands, United are currently sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table, but they face a fight on their hands to qualify for the Champions League. The Red Devils are 11 points behind Aston Villa in fourth, and nine points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fifth.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt