Highlights Erik ten Hag set to be sacked after FA Cup final, regardless of outcome.

Man Utd contacts Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna as potential replacement.

McKenna's impressive achievements raise interest from other clubs, but he prefers move back to Old Trafford.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks set to be sacked after the FA Cup final against Manchester City, and according to The Athletic's Dan Sheldon, the Red Devils have contacted the representatives of Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna.

McKenna, who has been labelled a 'talented' manager, is no stranger to working at Old Trafford having moved to Ipswich from the Manchester outfit. The 38-year-old took up a number of roles before leaving the club, including plying his trade as assistant manager to the likes of Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Ten Hag's future has been uncertain for a few months now after an inconsistent campaign. The Dutch tactician will be preparing for the FA Cup final against their Manchester rivals City on Saturday, but that could be his last game in charge.

Ten Hag is set to be sacked

A report from The Guardian on Friday afternoon confirmed that Manchester United were set to sack ten Hag after the FA Cup final, regardless of whether the Red Devils manage to lift the trophy. Although ten Hag being let go wouldn't have been a surprise to many, the timing of the story is certainly an interesting one.

According to The Athletic's Dan Sheldon, United have now contacted Ipswich Town manager McKenna's representatives regarding potentially taking over from ten Hag at Old Trafford. The young coach is also attracting interest from both Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea, so the Red Devils may need to act fast if they want to get their man through the door.

Kieran McKenna's managerial record during the 2023/24 campaign Stats Output Matches 52 Won 32 Drawn 12 Lost 8 Goals for 107 Goals against 68 Statistics correct as of 24/05/2024

McKenna's lack of experience might be a concern to some of the United supporters who have seen his name linked with the job, but what he's achieved in his short career is remarkable. The Northern Irish manager has taken Ipswich from League One to the Premier League after securing consecutive promotions and is now preparing to battle in England's top flight.

Despite interest from Chelsea in McKenna, Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst has claimed that the 38-year-old would prefer a move back to Old Trafford. The Manchester club is said to be his ideal destination if he was to leave Ipswich in the near future.

Related Pochettino 'Keen' to Speak to Man Utd Amid Ten Hag Decision Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as one of the leading candidates to take the Manchester United job

Man Utd Slammed by Goldbrige for McKenna Talks

The presenter isn't happy with INEOS

With the reports emerging that United were already in discussions with McKenna's representatives while ten Hag is preparing for an important game against Man City, presenter Mark Goldbridge took to social media to share his disgust at the situation...

"If United are talking to McKenna as per Sky Sports breaking news it's absolutely disgusting 48 hours out from the final. This club..."

United fell short in the Premier League and other competitions, so Saturday's FA Cup final is their only chance to salvage something from what has been a disappointing campaign. The background noise can't be helpful for, not only ten Hag, but the whole playing squad and staff.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt