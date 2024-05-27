Highlights Kieran McKenna is set to sign long-term contract with Ipswich Town despite interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton.

All three clubs had been keen on making McKenna their manager, but those hopes have been dealt a blow.

Chelsea had informed McKenna that they would not be making him their new coach, despite him impressing.

Kieran McKenna is set to sign a new long-term contract with Ipswich Town following their promotion to the Premier League, according to David Ornstein and The Athletic. Despite heavy interest from Chelsea and Manchester United in particular, the Tractor Boys' manager now looks set to stay at Portman Road for the long-term.

McKenna's coaching at Ipswich had caught the eye of both Premier League behemoths, who are going through a period of managerial turmoil. Speculation continues to rage over Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford, despite his success in the FA Cup. Chelsea had also been interested in making McKenna the successor to Mauricio Pochettino, but they have since informed him that he is out of the running.

Brighton had been another club keen on poaching the highly-rated manager for themselves, as they continue their search for Roberto De Zerbi's replacement. However, Ornstein has now reported that McKenna will end speculation over his future and commit himself to Ipswich, something which will thrill supporters.

More to follow...