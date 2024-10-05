Sir Alex Ferguson is known for being one of the greatest managers in football history, and he didn't get to the top by being overly sentimental. That said, one anecdote recalled by former Manchester United player Kieran Richardson has provided some insight into the coaches' kinder side.

The Englishman made over 200 appearances in the Premier League, starting out as a West Ham youth talent being moving to Old Trafford in 2001. Although his career never quite reached the heights once anticipated, it did once look as though he was going to be the next big thing in English football.

Recalling the wonderkid days of his time with the Red Devils, Richardson explained how and why Ferguson secured him a huge bonus on his 18th birthday.

Kieran Richardson Got Life-Changing 18th Birthday Bonus

"I’ll never forget it"

Talking on the Broadtalks podcast (via TalkSport), Richardson spoke about how he was on a lowly wage as a teenager with Man United. He revealed that many of his other youth teammates were making thousands, but he didn't feel he was ready to sign a professional contract yet, saying:

“I never signed a pro contract until late. I remember first going in as YTS (Youth Training Scheme) at 16 or 17 and I was on like £90 a week and the next year I doubled it and United wanted to give me a pro contract.

“I never wanted to sign it because me and my father always thought I don’t want to be a pro until I’m worthy of being a pro – I wasn’t a regular in the first team or anything like that.

“It’s weird how I used to think and all my other teammates signed their pros before me and it was weird because they were making £1000 or £2000 a week and I was on like £180 a week."

Sir Alex evidently knew Richardson's humble reasons for not taking a bigger wage, and had this in mind during a Champions League match on the young midfielder's 18th birthday. Recognising that the Englishman would land a hefty bonus if he got on the field, the iconic manager brought him on as a substitute in the dying embers of the game:

“I remember, I’ll never forget it, it was my 18th birthday and I was on the bench in the Champions League and the gaffer – Sir Alex Ferguson – knows that I’m the guy who hasn’t signed a pro. “I swear down, it was extra time with two minutes to go and he said ‘Kieran, get on the pitch now – no warming up – ref, do the thing now, get him on’ because Fergie knew the bonuses that United were getting for winning the game. “At the time I think we would get £12,000 a win and I’m the guy who is on £180 a week. “I’m like ‘s***, get on quick’ and getting my clothes on and when I’m going past him to go on the pitch he was like ‘happy birthday son’ – bang, £12,000. Sick."

Richardson spoke about how delighted he was with the huge £12,000 bonus, explaining: “I remember that month when it came in and my wages had been so crap and I saw £12,000, Champions League bonus and I was like ‘get me down to the Trafford Centre and I’m buying some jeans and trainers.

“I was in the changing room after and thinking, ‘woah, there’s big dough coming in’ – it was such a nice touch, what a nice guy.”

Richardson at Man Utd Games 81 Goals 11 Assists 4 Honours Premier League: 2006/07, Football League Cup: 2005/06, FA Community Shield: 2003

Richardson' Career Took Nosedive Later

"I was more interested in houses and cars"

Most stories about Sir Alex during his best years with Manchester United usually revolve around his fierce personality, often used to frighten his players straight. Infamous incidents involving the hairdryer treatment and kicking a boot at David Beckham's head come to mind.

However, Ferguson has always provoked a strong sense of loyalty from many of his players and this story of kindness regarding the birthday bonus shows a lighter side to the manager's coaching style. Richardson never did quite make it at Old Trafford though.

Despite his humble attitude at the start, money quickly seemed to have a negative impact on his career. He would later admit: "I knew I wasn't performing because I was more interested in houses and cars."

After an impressive loan at West Brom, Richardson eventually left Man United permanently in 2007. He joined Sunderland and enjoyed the best years of his career there, before later having spells at Fulham, Aston Villa and then finally Cardiff City.

A decade after moving on from the Red Devils, having fallen out of love with football, he hung up his boots. Since 2017, he has found a different passion, as he now trades in expensive watches. Who knows, perhaps he used that £12k bonus to buy his first Rolex.

Stats via Transfermarkt.