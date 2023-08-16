Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, but journalist Paul Brown believes he could now have a 'big opportunity', while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Scottish international has struggled for game time since Oleksandr Zinchenko arrived at the club.

In Arsenal's opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest, Tierney failed to even make the bench, despite Zinchenko being unavailable.

Mikel Arteta opted to start Jurrien Timber at left-back, with the likes of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jakub Kiwior as alternatives in reserve.

Tierney had been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates, and Football Insider have claimed his exit is close, with Real Sociedad and Newcastle United showing an interest.

However, a significant knee injury to Timber may have altered Arteta's plans, especially with Zinchenko currently on the sideline.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Arsenal wanted to keep hold of Tierney for the foreseeable future, but the former Celtic defender could be growing increasingly frustrated with his lack of game time.

The 26-year-old started just six Premier League games last season, playing a total of 795 minutes, as per FBref.

There was a point last term when Tierney wasn't utilised, with Kiwior and Zinchenko picked ahead of him.

The addition of Timber was made it even more difficult for him, but journalist Brown believes he could now be given a big opportunity for Arsenal.

What has Brown said about Arsenal and Tierney?

Brown has suggested that Tierney can play in multiple different positions, which could make him a useful player for Arteta.

The journalist adds that if Arsenal are going to continue switching systems and formations game by game, Tierney could get his chance.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I still think there's a really good player in there. He can also play in multiple positions, remember. He can play full-back, wing-back, he's played as a third centre-back at times.

If Arteta is genuinely going to be changing up systems and formations game by game, I think that gives Tierney a big opportunity to get in and stake a claim.

"So it wouldn't surprise me if he's back in the team before long."

What's next for Arsenal?

The Timber injury might tempt Arteta and his recruitment team to hunt for a replacement before the summer transfer window closes in September, but in reality, they shouldn't have to.

With Tierney not even making the bench, it shows they have adequate cover in this area.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will now discuss internally whether to dip into the transfer market due to Timber's injury.

The Gunners could look to sign another midfielder this summer, and journalist Brown has previously told GIVEMESPORT that Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella is a player of interest.

However, the journalist confirmed that Arteta doesn't believe they will be too busy before the window slams shut.

Outgoings could shape their incoming business, of course, but it's set to be a quiet few weeks in terms of transfers.