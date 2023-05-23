Arsenal now have a big decision to make on Kieran Tierney ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old has lost his place at the Emirates Stadium after the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal news - Kieran Tierney

Tierney signed for the Gunners for a fee of £25m from Celtic back in 2019, according to Sky Sports.

The Scotland international was a smart signing at the time, being just 22 years old and already an established first-team player at his former club.

However, with Zinchenko arriving and Mikel Arteta changing their system slightly, Tierney has struggled this season.

Tierney has started just six Premier League games this campaign, playing 26 times in total, as per FBref, and wasn't selected to start in their last game against Nottingham Forest, despite Zinchenko being ruled out through injury.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are now leading the race to sign Tierney, with Manchester City and Aston Villa also interested.

There's no doubt Tierney has the talent to continue playing in the Premier League, he's just been unfortunate that Zinchenko has come into the team and performed exceptionally.

What has Jones said about Tierney?

Jones has suggested that Arsenal now have a big decision to make regarding Tierney, but it could be difficult for him to walk away from the club.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Big decision to be made there for Tierney and for the club. You know, other clubs would definitely be interested in him if he wants to make a move.

"But for him, it's a hard time to walk away from a club that's shown such ambition and they've been on the verge of something great.

"You don't want to take a backward step, but also, if you don't fit in completely, then it might still be beneficial to look elsewhere."

Should Tierney be looking to leave Arsenal?

If he wasn't already considering leaving the club, the game against Forest could be the final nail in the coffin.

Arteta opted to play without a recognised left-back, with Tierney sitting on the bench.

At the age of 25, Tierney should be playing regularly and there's a host of clubs in the Premier League who could do with a player of his quality.

Although the project at the Emirates is an exciting one and Arteta's side are going places, Tierney has to become a starting left-back, even if it's elsewhere.