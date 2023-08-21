Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, but journalist Paul Brown has provided a positive update on his future at the club, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Scotland international has struggled for game time over the last couple of seasons.

Arsenal transfer news – Kieran Tierney

Tierney found himself playing a squad role last term after Oleksandr Zinchenko joined the club.

The former Celtic defender started just six Premier League games, playing a total of 795 minutes, as per FBref.

Tierney failed to feature in Arsenal’s opening game of the campaign, despite Zinchenko also being unavailable, with Jurrien Timber slotting in at left-back.

However, the Dutchman was substituted during the game after going down holding his knee, and Arsenal have now confirmed that Timber has sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury which will require surgery.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tierney could be looking for a move away from the Emirates, with Real Sociedad showing an interest in securing his signature.

The injury to Timber could make it difficult for Tierney to be able to convince Arsenal into allowing him to depart, considering the lack of depth they will now have in this position.

Jakub Kiwior has featured on the left-hand side since his move to the Gunners, but having a natural left-back to cover for Zinchenko could be necessary for Mikel Arteta.

Before Zinchenko arrived, Tierney was more of a regular for the north London club, starting 22 games in England’s top flight.

Now, journalist Brown has provided some insight into what the future holds for Tierney in north London.

What has Brown said about Tierney and Arsenal?

Brown has suggested that even before Timber’s injury, he had expected Tierney to stay at the club, so there’s a good chance he sticks around for the season.

The journalist adds that Tierney could now force his way back into the side under Arteta.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I did genuinely already think that Tierney was probably staying at Arsenal. Now that Jurrien Timber is not around, it does mean that he's probably one step closer to forcing his way back into the team, and I think probably the player can see that now.

"I think it might be counterproductive for Arsenal to allow Tierney to move while Timber is injured. They probably do need as many players really as they can in the squad." Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

Kieran Tierney Arsenal stats Appearances 124 Goals 5 Assists 14 Yellow Cards 9 All statistics via Transfermarkt

What’s next for Arsenal?

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal could make a ‘shrewd move’ in the transfer market by bringing in another defender due to Timber’s injury.

Jacobs named Kyle Walker-Peters and Timothy Castagne as potential options for Arteta and his recruitment team.

Reports in Spain have also claimed that Arsenal could look to explore a deal to bring Barcelona forward Ansu Fati to the Emirates.

The report claims that Fati wants to leave the Catalan giants this summer, with Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur on red alert.