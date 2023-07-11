Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney would 'jump at the chance' to join Manchester City in the summer transfer window, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Scottish left-back struggled for game time last season due to the signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Arsenal transfer news - Kieran Tierney

Tierney, who signed for Arsenal for a fee of £25m from Scottish Premiership side Celtic back in 2019, as per Sky Sports.

Last campaign, the 26-year-old started just 6 Premier League games for the Gunners, according to FBref.

Ukrainian defender Zinchenko, who described Tierney as 'amazing', has been Mikel Arteta's preferred option at left-back, meaning Tierney may be considering his future at the Emirates Stadium.

It's understood that Arsenal and Man City are in talks regarding a potential swap deal during the summer transfer window involving Tierney and Joao Cancelo.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal appreciate Cancelo, so a swap deal could make sense for all parties involved.

However, a return to his former club could be on the cards, with Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph telling GIVEMESPORT that he would love to return to Parkhead this summer.

You'd imagine, Tierney would be guaranteed a starting spot back in his home country, whereas a move to Manchester City might see him struggle due to Pep Guardiola's squad full of superstars.

What has Brown said about Tierney?

Brown has suggested that although he can't see a swap deal happening, Tierney would undoubtedly jump at the chance to join City ahead of next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I just can't see this one really happening. Swap deals are always incredibly difficult to pull off because there are issues getting the valuations right for players involved, and when you involve more than two in a deal, it's even more complicated.

"I do think Tierney, I guess, would jump at the chance to go to City. It's interesting that those links have come up again.

"He was linked with them a little while ago as well and obviously didn't play very much for Arsenal last season."

What's next for Arsenal?

Journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect Arsenal to push too hard for new signings after completing deals for Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, who are both close to joining the club.

Jones adds that he believes the Gunners will now focus on offloading players before looking to continue to reinforce their squad.

This could mean we see the likes of Tierney depart over the next few weeks.

Who else could Arsenal offload?

Folarin Balogun is a player who has been heavily linked with a move away from the north London club.

Football Insider have recently claimed that Crystal Palace is a potential destination for the American international in the summer transfer window.

Elsewhere, Romano has also suggested that Thomas Partey could be on his way out the door, with Saudi Arabian clubs making concrete approaches for the Ghanaian midfielder, with Arsenal open to allowing him to leave in the next few months.