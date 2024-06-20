Highlights Kieran Tierney is expected to leave Arsenal this summer, possibly on loan or permanently, due to limited playing time.

Newcastle have not made any concrete proposals for Tierney, but a return to Celtic or Real Sociedad has been mentioned.

Tierney's exit may not be advisable due to the lack of depth in the squad, especially if Oleksandr Zinchenko departs, and Jakub Kiwior is needed for other positions.

Kieran Tierney has struggled for opportunities at Arsenal over the past two seasons with other stars coming into Mikel Arteta's side to strengthen their title credentials - and that could see the Scottish star on the move this summer, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that the former Celtic man is 'expected to leave' in the summer months after EURO 2024.

Tierney, who has been described as 'outstanding' by Martin Keown, joined the Gunners in 2019 after a stellar start to his career up in his homeland, and instantly became Unai Emery's first-choice man with 62 appearances in his first two campaigns for the Gunners. However, with Arteta introducing a system that saw his wing-backs invert into midfield, Tierney was soon on the chopping block and a loan move to Real Sociedad saw him fall out of the picture under the Spanish boss. He's expected to come back to Arsenal in the summer - but Romano believes he will be in and out before making a move elsewhere in the window.

Kieran Tierney: Transfer Latest

The Scot is 'expected to leave' in the transfer window

Writing in his Daily Briefing, Romano confirmed that he expects Tierney to make a departure from the Emirates Stadium in the summer, be it permanently or on another loan deal - but it likely won't be to Newcastle. He said:

"Kieran Tierney, meanwhile, is back at Arsenal after his loan spell at Real Sociedad, but he’s expected to leave again. "Tierney’s departure seems a real possibility, but whether it’s permanently or on another loan will depend on the proposals that come in for him. Despite links, I’m not aware of concrete proposals now from Newcastle, but his future is open because Arsenal consider him among players who could leave this summer to make profit."

Tierney has been linked heavily with former club Celtic in recent weeks. The Hoops academy product was much adored in his time at his boyhood club, but left for England five years ago for a fee of £25m, and hasn't returned since in any professional capacity.

Arsenal's Premier League statistics - Divisional ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Rank Wins 28 =1st Losses 5 3rd Goals scored 91 2nd Goals conceded 29 1st xG 84.51 3rd

Hoops fans have seen Greg Taylor play week in, week out down the left-hand side but whilst the former Kilmarnock man has done well on the whole, Tierney is a different level and his return to Glasgow would be highly heralded by the Hoops faithful.

Elsewhere, a return to Real Sociedad has not been ruled out, despite Newcastle being offered the chance to sign the Scottish star after falling out of the picture in north London.

Tierney Exit Should be Delayed

The Scot could see more game time initially

Tierney's exit may not be best being hastened. Oleksandr Zinchenko suffered a below-par season for the Gunners this season despite being first-choice, and that led to backup centre-back Jakub Kiwior filling in at centre-back for the Ukrainian at times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kieran Tierney has made 124 appearances for Arsenal.

Utility man Jurrien Timber's unfortunate ACL injury on his debut didn't help Arteta in that department, but Kiwior impressed enough to keep Tierney at Sociedad without being recalled.

If Zinchenko does depart, then Tierney may be best being kept at the club as Timber's backup given that Kiwior will need to offer vital cover for Gabriel and William Saliba in a season where the Gunners are likely to be pressed for numbers once again in a Champions League campaign alongside challenging for two other domestic trophies other than the Premier League.

